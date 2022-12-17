Hurry! Beats Solo 3 headphones are 50% off right now

You don't have to wait for after-Christmas sales to score a deal on a solid pair of headphones. We've just spotted one of the best Beats headphones on sale at Amazon.

Currently, you can get the Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones on sale for $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $100 off and one of the best Amazon deals we've seen since Cyber Monday.

Beats Solo 3: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon

If you want to pair comfort and style with excellent battery life, then the Beats Solo 3 are for you. Especially now they're on sale for just $99 at Amazon. A solid entry-level pair of 'phones, these are a great pick for value-conscious shoppers.

Beats Studio 3 Headphones: was $349 now $149 @ Amazon

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life, and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise cancelling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise. They're currently on sale and just at their all-time price low.

Often noted for their fashion credentials rather than their audio proficiency, the Beats Solo 3 are a very solid mid-range pair of headphones. Alongside Beats' signature bass-forward sound, the Solo 3 are best known for offering up to two whole days of battery life on a full charge. If you're pressed for time, you can get three hours of playback from a single five-minute charge.

As you’d expect, the Beats Solo 3 make use of NFC and Bluetooth tech to connect. They are fully compatible with most modern-day smartphones and devices, including the entire iPhone 14 range. There's also Siri and Google Assistant support, which allows you to switch tracks and take calls using just your voice.

Beats Solo 3 may not offer sound quality that will rival the best over-ear headphones from the likes of Sony and Bose, but they sport a premium look that makes a real statement. In the past, we’ve felt they were overpriced for what they offer, but with today's sizable discount, that's no longer an issue.

Meanwhile, the premium Beats Studio 3 are also on sale. In our Beats Studio 3 review, we found that they deliver everything you'd want in a premium set of wireless headphones. They're comfortable, offer decent active noice cancelling, and provide a clean sound profile. We especially like them for listening to EDM and hip-hop, as they really let you feel the bass drop.

