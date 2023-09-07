Huge Galaxy Tab S9 sale at Best Buy — up to $650 off and free storage upgrade

Samsung's trio of new Galaxy Tab S9 tablets pack a powerful punch. In fact, we've already named the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra one of the best Android tablets you can buy. If you've had your eye on one, now is the time to buy as many models are now on sale.

For a limited time, Best Buy is knocking up to $650 off any Galaxy Tab S9 with trade-in and also offering a free storage upgrade. I haven't seen that many Galaxy Tab S9 deals, so this promo is well worth considering.

Galaxy Tab S9: up to $650 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

Free storage upgrade on any model! Best Buy is offering one of the best Galaxy Tab S9 deals around. For a limited time, you can get up to $650 off any Galaxy Tab S9 with trade-in. Plus, you'll get a free storage upgrade on any model.

Earlier this summer, Samsung released three new tablets. There's the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 (from $799), the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S9 Plus (from $999), and the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (from $1,199). If you have a device to trade-in, Best Buy will knock up to $650 off and you'll get a free storage upgrade no matter which tablet you opt for.

If you don't have a big budget, the entry-level Galaxy Tab S9 is serious tablet. It isn't a radical departure from its its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. However, it's received more notable upgrades than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra got over their respective predecessors.

Upgrades include a new OLED display and better rear cameras. In our Galaxy Tab S9 hands-on review, we said it's an entry-level tablet that feels more like a premium slate. Meanwhile, the Editor's Choice Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a serious laptop replacement. In our Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review, we said its expansive 14.6-inch display, fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-driven performance, and functionality as a pseudo-laptop makes it a serious contender if you need a tablet that can double as a laptop. It's also a more affordable alternative to the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra ($2,399).

Deals on these tablets have been very rare, so I would jump on this promo before it ends. For more ways to save, check out our guide to today's best Samsung promo codes.