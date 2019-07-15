Google Home Max Is $150 Off Ahead of Prime Day

The Google Home Max is one of our favorite Google Assistant speakers, and you can get it for just $249 right now.

Google Home Max: was $399 now $249

This massive Google Assistant-powered speaker is available for a solid price ahead of Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

Several retailers are currently offering Google's most expensive smart speaker for just $249, $150 off its usual price of $399. Amazon itself doesn't stock most Google Home products (so don't expect it for Prime Day), but the Home Max is available for this price at a number of competing sellers including Google, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond.

In our review of the Google Home Max, we praised the booming audio that its dual 4.5-inch woofers and 0.7-inch tweeters deliver. If you're looking for a smart speaker with some serious bass, this might be the deal for you.