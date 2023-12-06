Forget the Patagonia Nano Puff — this great L.L. Bean alternative is $120 off

The L.L. Bean PrimaLoft Packaway Jacket is my favorite alternative to the legendary (yet pricey) Patagonia Nano Puff synthetic jacket. And ahead of the holidays, both men's and women's varieties are on sale, making the L.L. Bean version a full $120 cheaper than its flashier counterpart.

For men, the PrimaLoft Packaway is on sale in red for $169 at L.L.Bean , down from $199. The women’s PrimaLoft Packaway jacket is also on sale for $169 at L.L.Bean , in your choice of light blue or "Sugarplum."

PrimaLoft Packaway Hooded Jacket (men’s): was $199 now $169 @ L.L.Bean

With only large and XXL sizes still available, you better move quickly if you want to snag this deal in snazzy "Vibrant Red." By the way, despite L.L. Bean's more affordable price tag, their take on the synthetic zip-up hoodie features two zippered chest pockets, one inside and one outside, instead of just one like Patagonia.

PrimaLoft Packaway Hooded Jacket (women’s): was $199 now $169 @ L.L.Bean

The women’s PrimaLoft Packaway comes in two lovely flavors. But, like the men's version, sizes are selling out fast. So, don't delay if you're on the fence. By the way, this version is more tight-fitting than the men's. If you prefer a looser fit, size down and pick up the dude's model instead.

Made from nearly identical materials and sharing a super similar design, both the L.L. Bean PrimaLoft Packaway and Patagonia Nano Puff provide exceptional warmth, comfort and weather protection in an extremely lightweight, packable package. Simply put, this style of outerwear is one I rarely leave home without.

