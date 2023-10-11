Don’t waste your money on the $749 MacBook Air M1 — this Prime Day deal is even better

Amazon's October Prime Big Deals Day sale is nearly over, but one of the best Prime Day laptop deals we've seen all week is still up for grabs—and it's not even on Amazon.

I'm talking of course about the fact that Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air (M2/256GB) is $899 at Best Buy right now, a stellar deal that knocks $200 off the price of one of the best laptops around if you just need something light and speedy.

This is the biggest discount on a new MacBook Air M2 we've seen to date, and while this model has just 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage that's more than enough for browsing the web and getting work done. Amazon is all sold out of these ultra-slim speed machines, but Best Buy still seems to have plenty of stock available.

While the Apple M2 chip driving the MacBook Air M2 isn't great for gaming, it speeds through everyday tasks like writing, browsing the web and editing photos and video. While it's not as powerful as the MacBook Pro M2, unless you plan to do a lot of computationally-demanding work (think programming, video editing, or serious gaming) the MacBook Air M2 should have more than enough pep in its step for your needs.

Plus, the battery life is incredible. In our lab testing the MacBook Air M2 lasted 14 hours and 6 minutes on a full charge, which is better than most non-Apple laptops on the market. This laptop is also fully compatible with macOS Sonoma, the latest version of Apple's operating system. That means you get to check out the latest advancements in macOS, which include cool desktop Widgets and fun new video screensavers.

Given what I know about laptops and laptop deals during times like these, I can confidently say you'd have a hard time getting a better ultraportable for under a thousand bucks.

The MacBook Air M2 is an absolute steal at $899, but if you're still not sold, check out our Prime Day laptop deals page to stay on top of all the sales and discounts that are still available on portable PCs. Also, check out our ongoing Prime Day coverage for loads more deals on everything from kitchen gear to TVs and workout equipment.