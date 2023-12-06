Don't wait! Walmart's Xbox Series X deal could be your last chance for an epic discount this season

Video game consoles are one of the few electronics gadgets that don’t frequently get discounted. That's exactly why you can’t overlook this deal on the latest Xbox console.

Right now you can get the Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle for $459 at Walmart. This could be your last chance at seeing a significant discount because we’re in the thick of the holiday season, so don’t wait because chances are this deal won’t last long.

Xbox Series X: was $559 now $459 @ Walmart

This Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. The Xbox Series X packs 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. This bundle includes a free digital copy of Diablo IV. It's just $20 shy of its Cyber Monday price low.

Price check: $559 @ Best Buy | $467 @ Amazon

Why’s this an epic deal? That’s because it’s very close to the all-time lowest price we saw on Cyber Monday, when this same bundle sold for $439. Given how we’re in the thick of the holiday season, retailers aren’t as inclined to give generous discounts on high ticket items — especially video game consoles.

If you’re a longtime Xbox gamer, then this is right up your alley because we called it the "pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts" in our Xbox Series X review. It’s notable for its high-powered specs, sweet looking design design, and speedy loading times. Even though it may not be in the same class as some of the best gaming PCs in terms of overall performance, the Xbox Series X delivers comparable results to last-gen gaming PCs. In fact, it a fast SSD, 4K resolution, and can even run most titles at that buttery smooth frame rate of 60 frames per second.

Even better, you’ll have access to games like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Starfield. Backward compatibility is another highlight, and you can play many classic titles going back to the original Xbox. And if you love buying physical copies of your games, you’re in luck because you’ll be able to do that with this one — unlike the Xbox Series S, which requires you to download games.