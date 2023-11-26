GoPro Cyber Monday deals: 10 of the best offers right now

The Cyber Monday deals are rolling in thick and fast, with some awesome deals on GoPro products and accessories from various retailers, including Amazon, GoPro, Best Buy and B&H Photo.

My favorite deal is on the GoPro Hero12 Black with an awesome accessories bundle for just $349 at Amazon — that's $100 off and $50 cheaper than the standalone Hero12 list price. In fact, we're seeing the standalone Hero12 Black only discounted to $349, the same price, so this accessories bundle is a great deal that you should swipe up now!

GoPro itself is also offering some great deals, including on the GoPro Max, which is currently on sale for just $349 — that's a saving of $150. This is an older camera, but still great for producing super cool 360 video and at $349 is heavily discounted.

So whether you want to shoot extreme sports footage for YouTube or just casually document your family holidays, if you've been eyeing up the best action cameras for a while then now is a great time to take the plunge and invest in a GoPro to take your content to a new level.

We've filtered through the noise and rounded up the best Cyber Monday GoPro deals you can get right now.

Best Cyber Monday GoPro deals now

Best Cyber Monday GoPro deals

GoPro Camera deals

GoPro Hero12 Black: was $399 now $349 @ Walmart

LATEST MODEL! If you want just the GoPro Hero12 Black with no accessories, Walmart are currently offering $50 off the base package. This GoPro will come with a battery, but nothing else, so will be best for people upgrading from older GoPros or other action cameras — as they'll already have accessories.

Price check: $349 @ Amazon | $349 at GoPro

GoPro Hero11 Black: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

The GoPro Hero11 Black isn't the latest GoPro model, but it's still a formidable action camera, which held the top spot on our best action cameras roundup until the Hero12 Black came out this year. The newer model launched $100 lower than the Hero12 Black, so it hasn't made much sense buying a Hero11 — until now, that is, as prices are finally starting to creep lower for Cyber Monday.

GoPro Max: was $499 now $349 @ Amazon

Right now, the GoPro Max 360 camera is a huge $150 off at GoPro. This camera is designed for immersive 360 view footage in 6K, although it can also shoot traditional footage too. You don't get the same level of ruggedness as a standard GoPro Hero camera, but this is an action camera designed for a very specific purpose. $349 is the cheapest we've seen this camera!

Price check: $349 @ GoPro

GoPro Hero12 Black Creator Edition: was $599 now $499 @ GoPro

WORTH $660! If you're looking for the ultimate content creator starter package, the Creator Edition bundle is worth the extra spend. It includes the Volta tripod-grip, which allows full control of your GoPro from its handle. There's also the Media Mod, with a built-in shotgun mic for clean audio, plus the Light Mod to ensure decent exposure. You'll also get a extra battery. This package is for people who use their GoPro for more than casual action shots, and is for producing professional-looking content for YouTube/social media.

GoPro Hero11 Black + 50-in-1 Accessories bundle: was $439 now $369 @ Amazon

The prices of older models like the Hero11 Black are remaining high versus the newest Hero12 Black. However, this deal is rather good value given all the included extra, especially if you need lots of accessories. Despite lacking a few features of the Hero12 (improved stabilization and bluetooth headphone connectivity), the Hero11 Black is still a formidable action camera. This package includes two batteries (one GoPro, one not), a carrying case and a 128GB SD card, plus a huge range of mounting options.

GoPro Hero10 Black: was $449 now $234 @ Amazon

The GoPro Hero10 Black might not be the latest GoPro, or even the second latest, but it's still a super capable action camera that'll shoot 5K/60p video and 240fps slow mo at 2.7K. It doesn't have quite as many features as the latest Hero12 Black, but its core feature set is almost as good. If you can't stretch the extra $100 for the Hero12 Black, this could be a great option. Note that this discount is a little misleading, as you're unlikely to ever see this camera at its full $449 list price now that the Hero12 Black has launched at a $399 list. Still, $249 is a good price for the specs.

GoPro Hero9 Black: was $229 now $199 @ Amazon

While it may be a little long in the tooth now, the GoPro Hero9 Black is still a great action camera if you need to produce high quality video. As it's an older model, it'll only shoot 5K/30p versus 5.3K/60p on newer models, and uses an older iteration of GoPro's HyperSmooth stabilization system. Still, it produces beautiful 4K/60p and 5K/30p video, is waterproof to 33 feet and features a front color screen — a staple of modern GoPros.

Price check: $199 @ Best Buy

GoPro Accessory deals

GoPro Subscription: was $49 now $24 @ GoPro

Currently half price from GoPro, a GoPro subscription is actually decent value for money. If you're recording in 4K or higher, file sizes are enormous — the subscription gives you unlimited cloud storage. You'll also get full editing tools in the Quik app and a no-questions-asked replacement if your device is damaged. Better yet, the subscription gives you discount on accessories and $100 off your next GoPro, so you can make your money back in no time!

Amazon Basics chest mount: was $14 now $10 @ Amazon

If you're finding a helmet mount gets in your way, or if you don't have space to mount on handlebars, a chest harness is a great and non-intrusive way to mount your GoPro. As this mount uses a standard fork adapter, you can use it with any GoPro or action camera. This Amazon Basics chest mount harness is currently 27% off at Amazon.

SanDisk Extreme 128GB MicroSD card: was $25 now $12 @ Amazon

Lowest price! If you're shooting 4K (or higher video), you'll need storage. This 128GB microSD has enough space for around 2 hours of 4K/60p footage, and as a V30 card provides quick transfer speeds for reading and writing data. While its rare, SD cards do sometimes fail, but with a reputable brand like SanDisk, you're minimizing the risk of data loss should the worst happen. The price has been fluctuating around $12-14 over the sales period, with $12 being the lowest ever price.

GoPro: which model is best?

(Image credit: GoPro)

There are a lot of GoPro cameras available, from the brand new GoPro Hero12 Black, back to the Hero8 Black. You might find it difficult choosing the right one for you.

Most GoPro models you can find now, back to the Hero8 Black, will shoot 4K/60p footage, although the GoPro Hero9 Black onwards will shoot higher resolutions of 5.3K/60p. If all you want is a rugged 4K action camera, an older model might be best for you as you might not need all the additional features of newer models.

The older the model, the cheaper it'll be, but the less features you'll get. You'll also only get earlier versions of autofocus and image stabilization systems. You can read our best GoPro cameras guide to see all the specs laid out in a table to help you decide.

In essence, you just need to balance your budget with what features you actually want and need.

There are a couple of exceptions, though. The first is the GoPro Hero11 Mini, which packs most of the Hero11 Black's features into a compact body for when size is a concern. And there's the GoPro Max, which is a 360 camera designed to take immersive 360 degree footage. Choose these cameras if you need either of those things specifically.

How to get the best deal on a GoPro

(Image credit: Future)

Because there are so many older models still available, you need to tread carefully when looking for GoPro deals. That's because many retailers are showing discounts from the original list prices of older GoPros. For example, you might see $150 off an older GoPro's original price. This may look like a good deal but that camera might be years old and won't have sold at its list price for a while.

It's especially tricky for the two latest models though, the Hero12 Black and Hero11 Black. GoPro dropped the list price of the Hero12 Black to $399 — that's $100 cheaper than the Hero11 Black was at launch. That means the newer model is starting much cheaper, so the deals have to be insanely good on the older model to compete (which we aren't really seeing).

The best deals on newer GoPros right now are found on the newest GoPro Hero12. We're seeing GoPro slash $50 off the list price for Cyber Monday, but even better value can be had on accessories bundles. We're currently seeing similar prices on Hero12 Black and Hero11 Black accessories bundles — why would you go with the older model?

If you're not after the latest features, the Hero9 Black can be had for under $200, and the Hero10 Black for under $250. If you really can't manage the extra $100-150 outlay for a Hero12 Black, these are still very capable cameras.

Where to find GoPro Cyber Monday deals

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Thankfully, GoPro deals are everywhere! GoPro itself is offering some great deals on its products, including the latest GoPro Hero12 Black and the GoPro Max 360 camera. There are also some awesome deals on accessories bundles to get you up and running, as well as individual accessories.

What's more, GoPro is offering 50% off its GoPro Subscription service. This gives you some awesome benefits like unlimited cloud storage and full access to Quik app editing features. However, it also gives you $100 off your next GoPro camera and significant discounts on GoPro accessories, meaning you can make your money back in no time!

You can also find great deals at Amazon, B&H Photo, Walmart and Best Buy. Keep your eyes peeled and stay locked to Tom's Guide, as we'll be covering the Cyber Monday deals on all your favorite tech.