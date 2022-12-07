Best Christmas tree sales in December 2022

The season for Christmas tree sales is here. If you celebrate Christmas, there are just a few days before the holiday arrives. Fortunately, there are plenty of Christmas deals on all types of trees and decor.

We've scoured multiple retailers to find the best Christmas tree sales currently available. Whether you're going real or artificial, we'll help you find the perfect tree for your budget and household. Also, be sure to check out our guides on how to decorate a Christmas tree and how to save when buying a Christmas tree.

Best Christmas tree sales

(opens in new tab) Artificial Christmas Trees: deals from $6 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has a wide range of Christmas trees on sale from $6. The sale includes small pre-lit trees (a la Charlie Brown) as well as taller fully decorated trees. It's one of the biggest Christmas tree sales we've seen from any retailer.

(opens in new tab) Christmas trees: deals from $13 @ Home Depot (opens in new tab)

The holidays are fast approaching and if you're in the market for a new tree, now is the time to buy. As part of its sales, Home Depot has artificial Christmas trees on sale from $13. The sale includes small 24-inch trees as well as larger 8-foot trees.

(opens in new tab) Green Fir 4' Fresh Cut Christmas Tree: was $150 now $139 @ Wayfair (opens in new tab)

If you love the magic of a real Christmas tree, this 4ft green fir tree from Wayfair will bring that feeling right home. It’s sustainably farmed and comes included with a tree stand — they recommend keeping the reservoir in the stand full with water to keep the tree looking fresh. It’s a little small at just 4 feet, but this could be good if you’re short on space or want to have multiple trees in different rooms.