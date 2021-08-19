Best cheap TV sales and 4K TV deals in the UK in August 2021

No matter the time of year there are always plenty of cheap TV sales available. We are in between major sales events right now, but that hasn't stopped retailers from competing to offer the biggest discount on some of the best 4K TVs you can buy.

Retailers such as Amazon, Currys PC World and Argos are among the best places to score a cheap TV deal and they all have some fantastic sales running right now. Some of our favourite savings out there at the minute come from Amazon. The retailer is currently offering a 2021 model 65-inch Samsung 4K TV for £100 off.

The best 4K TVs for 2021

Best cheap laptop deals and sales in August 2021

Whether you’re looking for a smaller television for the kitchen or a guest bedroom, or a massive display for your living room, it can be overwhelming looking for a new television. Throw in features like smart TV capabilities, 4K resolution, and HDR support and it can be tough to know which televisions are worthy of a place in your home.

That’s where we come in. We’ve collected the best cheap TV sales currently running and put them all in one place. Allowing you to shop with confidence. Plus, the deals below are running across multiple retailers and feature units from several different manufacturers, so you can buy the one that best suits your needs.

Whatever you’re looking for there is bound to be a cheap TV sale for you below. If you don’t see something that catches your eye just yet, make sure to check back later. We regularly update this page so you don’t miss an offer.

Today's best cheap TV sales

32-49 inches

JVC 39" HD Ready Smart TV: was £299 now £229 @ Currys PC World

If you're looking for a budget set for a guest bedroom, this JVC Smart TV is an excellent pick. It's £70 at Currys PC World, although do note it's only HD Ready and isn't a 4K. For the price though, you'd expect to make some sacrifices.View Deal

Hisense 43" 4K Smart TV: was £349 now £299 @ Argos

If you're after a cheap 4K TV you can't go wrong with this Hisense pick, now £50 off at Argos. It's a Roku TV so can access all the major streaming apps and this is about the lowest price you can expect to pay for a 4K panel. View Deal

Samsung 43" TU7020 4K Smart TV: was £429 now £379 at Argos

Samsung televisions are always wildly popular so getting one for £50 off is a great deal. This 43-inch 4K Smart TV includes a Crystal processor and HDR support. It's £50 off at Argos.View Deal

Sony 43" FHD Smart TV: was £429 now £399 @ Currys PC World

If you want a Sony model television, this 43-inch offering is down £30 at Currys PC World. It offers a Full HD panel, HDR10 support and full Smart TV features. It's a good unit, but for the price, you'd expect to get a 4K television.View Deal

50-59 inches

Hisense 50" 4K Smart TV: was £399 now £349 @ Argos

This price from Argos matches the lowest price this TV has ever been. At £50 off you're getting a fantastic 50-inch television with full Smart TV features. Similarly sized 4K TVs are a lot more expensive so now is the time to buy. View Deal

TCL 55" QLED 4K Smart TV: was £599 now £487 @ Amazon

This TCL 55-inch TV deal at Amazon is one of the cheapest prices available for a QLED display of this size. With plenty of premium features including Quantum Dot technology, HDR 10+ support, Dolby Vision, and voice control by either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant this is easily one of the best cheap TV deals currently available.View Deal

Samsung 50" 4K Crystal Smart TV: was £549 now £479 @ Very

This gorgeous Samsung 50-inch 4K TV is on sale for £470 at Very. It delivers bright, bold colours thanks to the powerful Dynamic Crustal technology. Samsung televisions are always popular and this is one of the best deals on them right now. View Deal

Sony Bravia 55" 4K Smart TV: was £999 now £679 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering one of the biggest TV savings right now as this 55-inch Sony Bravia unit is currently £320 off. That's a great discount for a 4K television with HDR features and a built-in Chromecast. Don't miss this deal, it won't be available long. View Deal

60-85 inches

JVC 65" Smart 4K Fire TV: was £649 now £519 @ Currys PC World

Right now at Currys PC World you can get this JVC 65-inch 4K TV for £130 off. This set comes with Fire TV features for easy streaming apps like Netflix and Disney Plus plus it's a 4K unit so whatever you watch will look fantastic.View Deal

Samsung 65" Crystal 4K Smart TV: was £699 now £629 @ Amazon

Delivering a premium picture with fantastic colours and contrast, this Samsung 64-inch 4K TV is one of our favourites. It's currently £70 off at Amazon for a limited time. This is one of the best cheap TV deals running.View Deal

Samsung 75" Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV: was £999 now £899 @ Amazon

Amazon has knocked £100 off the price of the 2021 model of the 75-inch Samsung Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV. Offering PurColour tech, a 4K Crystal processor and all the Smart TV functions you'd expect, this is a great buy. You'll need some serious living room space though because this TV is huge. View Deal