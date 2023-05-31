Boost Infinite deal offers unlimited plan for just $25 per month

Memorial Day is behind us, but Boost Infinite is offering a killer deal right now if you're looking for an affordable data plan.

For a limited time, Boost Infinite is offering new customers its unlimited data plan (5G) with unlimited talk/text for just $25 per month for life. Boost Infinite is a new mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that relies on the AT&T network. What's great about this early access offer is that it locks in this rate for life, even if prices increase in the future.

Boost Infinite is a new prepaid phone plan that's separate from Boost Mobile. (Make sure to check out our guide to the best prepaid phone plans). As part of its early access deal, you can lock in a $25/month rate on Boost Infinite for life. It's a bare bones plan, but it includes all the basics like unlimited talk/text/data on AT&T's 5G network.

There's also a list of add-ons which you have the option of signing up for. They include mobile hotspot ($5/month), international talk/text ($5/month), and North America roaming ($5/month).

Boost doesn't require service contracts and the prices you see include taxes and fees. The service works with most unlocked GSM phones, including the Galaxy S23, Motorola Edge Plus, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and more.