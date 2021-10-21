Black Friday bedding deals — best early sales

The holidays are a great time to shop for Black Friday bedding deals. From bed sheets to pillows, November always offers the lowest prices of the year.

While you can find some really low prices on bedding right now, it definitely isn’t something you should compromise on quality for, considering that you’ll be spending a third of your life sleeping in it. Luckily, you won’t have to compromise anything with the Black Friday bedding deals we’ve found.

No matter what you’re looking for — from the best mattress of 2021 to the best pillows, you’re sure to find what you need here. In fact, many of these sales are amongst the Black Friday deals to be found this year. Alternatively, if you're shopping for a new mattress, make sure to check out our Black Friday mattress deals guide.

Bundles

Nectar 5-Piece Bedroom Set Nectar 5-Piece Bedroom Set: was $1,698 now $1,049 @ Nectar

The Nectar 5-piece bedroom set (queen) includes a Nectar mattress, foundation, two cooling pillows, sheet set, and mattress protector. For a limited time, Nectar is taking $649 off its full price, which makes this one of the best mattress deals we've seen. View Deal

Sleep Number bedding Sleep Number bedding: up to 30% off bedding @ Sleep Number

Sleep Number has a variety of sales for every budget. Currently, buy 3 bedding items and you'll save 20%. Or buy 6 bedding items and you'll save 30%. The savings are added to your cart during checkout. After discount, you can get three Winter Soft Sheets for just $167 total (was $209). View Deal

Blankets

ViscoSoft faux fur blanket Bear weighted blanket: was $150 now $113 @ Bear

This Bear weighted blanket is designed to increase serotonin and melatonin levels for better sleep. At 15lb in weight, it creates a really comforting sensation. Use the code "FLASH25" for 25% off. View Deal

Layla weighted blanket Layla weighted blanket: was $169 now $109 @ Layla

This Layla weighted blanket is soft and coated in mink-like fur, with 100% cotton surface on the underside, patterned with Layla’s signature hexagon pocket stitching. It’s fully washable, and the small glass beads sewn between two layers of poly-filling keep it quiet if it does happen to move. View Deal

Brooklyn Bedding Weighted Blanket Brooklyn Bedding Weighted Blanket: was $159 now $117 @ Brooklyn Bedding

Available in 15-lb. and 20-lb. options, the Brooklyn Bedding Dual Therapy Weighted Blanket features a flippable and removable duvet cover. One side blankets you with ultra cozy warmth and the other side provides the tranquility of weight. Both sizes are 26% off via coupon "ANNIVERSARY26". View Deal

Sheets

Sleep Number Essential Fit sheets Sleep Number Essential Fit sheets: was $109 now $76 @ Sleep Number

Save 30% off all sizes: This Sleep Number Essential Fit sheets set comes with an oversized flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. They come in two colours, wine and green, and range from twin size to king. These sheets are perfectly smooth, and are flexible enough to move with you while you sleep. View Deal

Casper Percale sheets Casper Percale sheets: was $109 now $54 @ Casper

50% off select colors: Casper is offering Percale, Hyperlite, and Sateen sheets right now for a great discount — up to 50% off select colors, ranging from twin size to king. The set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. The organic cotton fabric and percale weave make the sheets nice and breathable. View Deal

Mattress Toppers

ViscoSoft Active Cooling Copper Topper ViscoSoft Active Cooling Copper Topper: was $334 now $249 @ ViscoSoft

The Active Cooling Copper Topper is designed to keep you from overheating at night. As part of its latest bedding sales, all toppers are 25% off. After discount, the twin costs $249 (was $334), whereas the queen costs $349 (was $469). The topper features a removable and washable fabric cover that deflects moisture. Inside you'll find two inches of antimicrobial copper-infused foam help transfer heat away from your body. View Deal

Allswell Mattress Topper Allswell Mattress Topper: was $68 now $57 @ Allswell

The Allswell Mattress Topper offers 2 inches of breathable foam between you and your mattress to promote better airflow and moisture wicking. Use coupon code "FUTURE15" to drop its price to $57.80. That's $10 off and one of the best sales we've seen. View Deal

Bear Mattress Protector Bear Mattress Protector: was $110 now $83 @ Bear

The Bear mattress protector provides a waterproof shield of protection against stains and liquid damage. As part of its current bedding sales, you can use coupon code "FLASH25" to take 25% off the mattress protector's full price. After discount, the twin size costs $57 (was $75), whereas the queen size costs $83 (was $110). View Deal

Pillows

Tempur-Adjustable Support Pillow Tempur-Adjustable Support Pillow: 2-pack for $79 @ Tempur-Pedic

Editor's Choice deal: Normally priced at $59 each, Tempur-Pedic has its Adjustable Support Pillow on sale. You can get two pillows for just $79. That's $39 off and one of the best sales we've seen on Tempur-Pedic pillows. The pillow uses the company's proprietary blend of materials to offer pressure relief and plush comfort. (We own these pillows and find them to be the perfect mix of soft and firm. They're easily foldable, but firm enough so your head feels likes it's fully supported). View Deal

Layla Memory Foam Pillow Layla Memory Foam Pillow: was $89 now $69 @ Layla

Plush, supportive, and cool, the Layla Memory Foam Pillow promises to deliver the best sleep possible. As part of its current mattress deals — Layla is taking $20 off its pillow. View Deal

Tempur-Cloud Pillow 2-set Tempur-Cloud Pillow 2-set: deals from $59 @ Tempur-Pedic

As part of its early Black Friday bedding deals — Tempur-Pedic is taking up to 25% off its entire line of pillows. If you're after the most bang for your buck, you can get two Tempur-Cloud Pillows for just $59. That's the cheapest price we've seen. Or you can get two Tempur-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling Pillows for $229. Not only is this one of our favorite pillows, but it's $109 off for the set of two. View Deal

Brentwood Yoga Pillow Brentwood Yoga Pillow: was $49 now $39 @ Brentwood

Brentwood doesn't offer just mattresses. The mattress company is currently taking 20% off its entire Crystal Cove Yoga Pillows and Cushions via coupon code "YOGA20". After coupon, the Crystal Cove Pranayama Pillow costs just $39 (was $49). View Deal

Layla Kapok Pillow Layla Kapok Pillow: buy one, get one 50% off @ Layla

The Kapok pillow features a copper-woven outer cover that's soft, cool, and great at keeping allergens away. Its inner fill is a blend of memory foam and lightweight Kapok fibers, which are airier and softer than cotton or wool. Normally priced at $199 for a set of two, you can now get two for just $148.50. View Deal

Casper Throw Pillows Casper Throw Pillows: was $59 now $30 @ Casper

The Casper Throw Pillows are made with 100% wool and come in a variety of sizes and colors to match your room. They're currently 30% off with prices from $41. That's $12 cheaper than they were during the summer. View Deal

Kids

Brentwood Juniper Kids Mattress Brentwood Juniper Kids Mattress: was $349 now $314 @ Brentwood

All sizes of the Juniper Kids Mattress are now on sale at Brentwood. The mattresses are all made with cooling gel memory foam, which sleeps cooler than traditional memory foam. The mattresses are latex-free and 100% hypoallergenic. After discount, the twin costs $314 (was $349), whereas the full costs $404 (was $449). View Deal

Nest Kids Mattress Nest Kids Mattress: was $499 now $399 @ Nest

Nest is taking 10% off its collection of mattresses for kids. For instance, you can get the Nest Kids Mattress twin for $399 (was $499). The all memory foam mattress is their most affordable kid's mattress. It's available in firm or medium. View Deal

Latex Mattresses

Saatva Zenhaven Latex Mattress Saatva Zenhaven Latex Mattress: was $1,449 now $1,249 @ Saatva

The Zenhaven is Saatva's 100% natural latex mattress. The fully non-toxic mattress is flippable, so you can enjoy a luxury plush side or a more gentle firm side (for stomach and back sleepers). As part of its latest sale, the twin costs $1,249 (was $1,449), whereas the queen costs $2,295 (was $2,495). View Deal

Vaya mattress Vaya mattress sales: $300 off all mattresses

As part of its latest sale, Vaya is taking $300 off any mattress purchase via coupon "VAYA300". After discount, the Vaya mattress twin costs $349 (was $649), whereas the queen costs $599 (was $899). Vaya mattresses feature the company's Comfort Foam tech, which contours to your body for maximum comfort while wicking away warm air to keep you cool. View Deal

Memory Foam Mattresses

Leesa Original Leesa Original: was $799 now $699 + 2 free pillows @ Leesa

The Original Mattress is Leesa's entry-level, all-foam mattress. As part of its latest deals — Leesa is taking up to $200 off all sizes of its Original Mattress. After discount, the twin costs $699 (was $799), whereas the queen costs $949 (was $1,099). Plus, you'll get 2 free Leesa pillows with any mattress purchase. (Other Leesa mattresses are up to $400 off). View Deal

Helix Sunset Luxe Mattress Helix Sunset Luxe Mattress: was $699 now $599 @ Helix

Save up to $200 + free pillows: As part of its Black Friday bedding deals — Helix is taking up to $200 off mattresses via the following codes: "FALLBED100" ($100 off any mattress); "FALLBED150" ($150 off $1,250); or "FALLBED200" ($200 off $1,750). Even better, all deals come with two free pillows. After discount, you can get the Sunset Luxe (twin) for $599 or the queen for $999 via the above-mentioned codes. The hybrid mattress features both memory foam and individual coils to offer the best support and comfort. View Deal

Black Friday bedding deals — what to expect

Black Friday is undoubtedly the best time of year to get deals on bedding. While we do recommend waiting until closer to the big day to see what deals pop up, there are still some great early offers that are available right now if you need your bedding right away. If you don’t mind waiting, though, you’ll know that you’re definitely going to get the lowest prices of the year for bedding on Black Friday.

Always remember to check your return policy, especially if you’re buying a mattress. Many companies offer trial periods, such as for 100 nights, with free returns. If you’re shopping online, you’ll want to make sure your bedding is right for you before you commit — otherwise you could find yourself in the same situation, looking for another new mattress in a few months time.

As it gets closer to Black Friday, we recommend watching Purple Mattress, as they included free sheets and sleep masks with their already great mattress deals last year. Additionally, Tempur also had great discounts on their Topper Supreme, our Editor’s Choice pick for the best mattress topper, so keep an eye on them in case that deal makes a comeback. Finally, make sure to check out Tuft & Needle — they’re currently offering 15% off their whole site this year, but we anticipate that this discount could increase to 20% off as it gets closer to Black Friday.