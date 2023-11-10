Black Friday Apple deals — 7 best sales I'd shop right now

If you’re looking to get ahead on some Black Friday shopping and snag some sleek new Apple devices for a steal, you're in luck. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart are already rolling Black Friday Apple deals on the latest Apple Watches, AirPods, MacBooks and more.
One of the best smartwatches we've tested, the Apple Watch 9 is just $349 at Walmart and Amazon right now, so you'll save $50. You'll also find heavy discounts on the iPad, the iPhone SE for just $99, and the new AirPods Pro USB-C for $50 off.
Make sure to follow our Black Friday deals coverage for more of the best early sales you can get this week.
Apple Black Friday deals: Quick links
Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $69 @ Walmart
Walmart has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $69. That's the lowest we've seen for Apple's entry-level buds, and a great buy. They feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.
Price check: $99 @ Amazon
iPhone SE (2022): was $379 now $99 w/ unlimited plan @ Straight Talk
Grab yourself the cheapest iPhone and one of the best cheap phones for an unbelievable discount over at Straight Talk. You can grab the iPhone SE (2022) for just $99 when you sign up for an unlimited plan (from $45 a month).
AirPods Pro (2nd gen) with USB-C: was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy
The new USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 have the same H2 chip to provide 2x more noise cancellation than their predecessors, plus they support Apple's new lossless audio protocol that will debut with the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in 2024. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience.
Price check: $199 @ Amazon
Apple iPad (9th Gen) (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon
The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. This $249 price point is the lowest this tablet has ever been, making now the ideal time to buy it.
Price check: $249 @ Best Buy
Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon
The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.
Price check: $349 @ Walmart | $399 @ Best Buy
MacBook Air 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $949 @ Best Buy
The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of great features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life.
MacBook Air 15" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Best Buy
Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model with excellent performance, epic battery life (15 hours in our testing) and a gorgeous display.
Price check: $1,049 @ Amazon | $1,099 @ B&H Photo