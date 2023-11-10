Black Friday Apple deals — 7 best sales I'd shop right now

If you’re looking to get ahead on some Black Friday shopping and snag some sleek new Apple devices for a steal, you're in luck. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart are already rolling Black Friday Apple deals on the latest Apple Watches, AirPods, MacBooks and more.

One of the best smartwatches we've tested, the Apple Watch 9 is just $349 at Walmart and Amazon right now, so you'll save $50. You'll also find heavy discounts on the iPad, the iPhone SE for just $99, and the new AirPods Pro USB-C for $50 off.

Make sure to follow our Black Friday deals coverage for more of the best early sales you can get this week.

iPhone SE (2022): was $379 now $99 w/ unlimited plan @ Straight Talk

Grab yourself the cheapest iPhone and one of the best cheap phones for an unbelievable discount over at Straight Talk. You can grab the iPhone SE (2022) for just $99 when you sign up for an unlimited plan (from $45 a month).

AirPods Pro (2nd gen) with USB-C: was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy

The new USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 have the same H2 chip to provide 2x more noise cancellation than their predecessors, plus they support Apple's new lossless audio protocol that will debut with the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in 2024. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience.

Price check: $199 @ Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Gen) (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. This $249 price point is the lowest this tablet has ever been, making now the ideal time to buy it.

Price check: $249 @ Best Buy