Black Friday air purifier deals 2021 — early sales not to be missed

Interested in the best Black Friday air purifier deals? Air purifiers have become very popular as of late, especially since we spend more time at home. For this reason they sell out quickly, even at full price — so if you spot any Black Friday deals , be sure to get one while you can.

Air purifiers can make a huge difference to your home environment — they make the air easier to breathe and can relieve allergy symptoms too. Some even claim to protect against COVID-19 by catching the airborne particles that are carrying the virus. As a result, lots of people will be on the lookout for the best Black Friday air purifier deals, and here they are.

Early Black Friday air purifier deals — here's what we've spotted

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01 Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01: was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy

Dyson’s iconic air purifier is now $100 off at Best Buy, which is an amazing deal. The TP01 model claims to remove 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. It oscillates up to 70 degrees and comes with a magnetized remote control to adjust the power and timer. It suits rooms up to 800 square feet. View Deal

Blueair Blue Pure 411+ Air Purifier Blueair Blue Pure 411+ Air Purifier: was $139 now $119 @ Walmart

If you want an air purifier for a small space, or for your kids room, then this is the deal to get. The 411+ air purifier from Blueair suits rooms up to 185 square feet and comes in several colorways to match your decor. It claims to remove 99.97% of airborne particles, like pollen, dust and pet dander, and is Energy Star certified too. View Deal

Levoit VeSync Core 400S Smart Air Purifier Levoit VeSync Core 400S Smart Air Purifier: was $219 now $179 @ Amazon

With this deal, you get a smart air purifier with all of the bells and whistles. The 400S features Wi-Fi connectivity, which means you can adjust the power as well as check the filter life and monitor the quality of the air, all from your smartphone. It’s a quiet operator, rated at 24dB, and works with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. It suits a room size of 400 square feet. View Deal

Black Friday air purifier deals — what to expect

We expect lots of sales on air purifiers, just as there was last year. While Dyson’s entry level models tend to go on sale, it would be great to see some of the newer designs being reduced, such as Dyson’s Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 model.

Hopefully, some of the more premium models in general will be reduced this year, to make them more accessible to those on a budget. This includes smart air purifiers, which is actually a very useful function if it lets you see the impact it's having on the air.

Always consider the size of your room before you purchase an air purifier. If you choose one which is too small, it won’t be effective, and if you choose one which is too big, you could have saved yourself some money. Some models also double up as humidifiers and heaters, which can save space.