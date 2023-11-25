I love my air purifier so much, I’m getting a 2nd one — it’s 39% off in this Cyber Monday deal

Earlier this year, I was suffering from brutal congestion, which turned out to be winter allergies (yes, they're a thing). I ended up buying an air purifier and it has seriously changed my life for the better.

And now I'm getting a second one for my bedroom because it's on sale for Cyber Monday. Currently, the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH is 39% off at Amazon. A lot of Cyber Monday deals have tempted me, but this is one I couldn't pass up.

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH: was $229 now $139 @ Amazon

This air purifier scored as the most energy efficient in our tests. It has very low energy consumption (0.082 kWh over 24 hours) and features a handy eco mode along with 3 speeds and an auto setting. Despite its small footprint, it still suits rooms of up to 351 sq ft.

In January, after perusing our guide to the best air purifiers, I chose the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH. I liked that it was fairly compact and unobtrusive in style, as well as light enough to move between rooms.

According to our review and others, it does a good job of what it's supposed to do: purifying air. A washable outer pre-filter captures large particles (like hair), a carbon filter deodorizes and a HEPA filter traps micro-particles.

The Coway Airmega's eco mode automates fan speed according to the air quality level. This proved crucial during an air quality crisis in New York City in June. Wildfire smoke had floated down from Canada and blanketed the city in an orange haze straight out of a post-apocalyptic movie.

At one point, I opened my front door for perhaps 30 seconds and the Coway AirMega went on red alert. It cleared out the smoke, and I was fortunate not to experience the watering eyes, sneezing and headaches that many others suffered.

Americans spend an average of around 90 percent of their time indoors, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. So, the quality of indoor air in your home has a significant effect on your health. An air purifier has improved my health and life so much; it might do the same for you.