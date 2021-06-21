Best Prime Day Apple deals 2021: AirPods, Apple Watch and more

Good news for Apple fans. Prime Day Apple deals are slashing the prices of our favorite Apple devices. From the AirPods Pro and and Apple Watch to the iPad Pro, we're seeing lots of discounts now.

Prime Day deals will run through June 22, and there's plenty of sales that have grabbed our attention. Right now you can snag the newest iPad Air for $60 off, the Apple Watch 6 for $349 and the AirPods Pro for just $189. Bookmark this page and check back often for the best Prime Day Apple deals you can get.

5 best Prime Day Apple deals right now

Prime Day Apple deals — best early sales

iPads

10.2" iPad (32GB/2020): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

The 2020 iPad is in stock and on sale. It features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620), 8MP camera, 12.MP front camera, and an epic 12:57 battery life. Last year, this iPad hit $249 on Prime Day. So we suggest waiting a few days before smashing that buy button. View Deal

10.9" iPad Air (2020/64GB): was $599 now $539 @ Amazon

The latest iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. Amazon has a tendency to "hide" this discount, so make sure to check all iPad colors in case the sale has moved to a different model.View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (256GB/2021): was $1,199 now $1,099 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice deal: The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro sports Apple's M1 CPU for record-breaking speed and performance. It features a stunning 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display, which is the brightest iPad tablet you can get. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and Wi-Fi 6 support. Amazon is taking $100 off the 256GB model, which makes this one of the best Prime Day iPad deals you'll find for Apple's new tablet. View Deal

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $799 now $699 @ Amazon

Despite its age, the 2020 iPad Pro offers a lot of power for your money. You get an 11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, Apple's insanely fast A12Z Bionic CPU, and mouse/trackpad support. It features the same specs/hardware as the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but costs less if you don't need the larger screen. Currently out of stock. View Deal

7.9" iPad mini (64GB/2019): was $399 now $369 @ Amazon

The iPad mini 5's snappy A12 Bionic processor makes it as fast as the 10.2-inch iPad 2020. Plus, it lasted up to 12 hours and 40 minutes on our battery test. The base model is now on sale at its lowest price to date. Currently out of stock.View Deal

AirPods

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice deal: Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $189. That's one of the lowest prices we've seen this year. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. View Deal

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

Looking for the cheapest Apple earbuds possible? Amazon has the AirPods with Standard Charging Case on sale for $119. That's $20 shy of their all-time price low and their second-lowest price ever. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

Amazon also has the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for just $149. That's one of the lowest prices we've seen, which makes it one of the best early Prime Day Apple deals for these premium buds. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wireless recharging. View Deal

AirPods Max: was $549 now $529 @ Amazon

One of the best Prime Day Apple deals just surfaced at Amazon. For a limited time, Amazon has the AirPods Max on sale for $529, which is a rare discount. They feature a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio, which uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. View Deal

Apple Watch

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $169 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. It's now $30 under the Apple Store's price, but hurry, as this model goes in and out of stock. View Deal

Apple Watches: $100 off w/ trade-in + free Apple Fitness @ Verizon

Verizon is taking $100 off all Apple Watches when you trade in your old watch. (You'll need to add a new data plan to your new Apple Watch to qualify for this deal). Plus, you'll get six free months of Apple Fitness Plus. It's one of the best Prime Day Apple deals we've seen from Verizon. View Deal

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch 6 features a brighter display, new S6 CPU, and built-in blood oxygen sensors that support Apple's new Blood Oxygen app. It's one of the best Prime Day Apple deals you can get and it's currently at its lowest price ever. View Deal

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro (2020)

MacBook Air (M1/512GB): was $1,249 now $1,149 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air M1 features Apple's new blazing-fast custom M1 7-core CPU, which in our tests is absolutely phenomenal. This config on sale comes with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

MacBook Pro (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops. Plus, you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. The base 256GB config is now on sale at Amazon, which is one of the best early Prime Day Apple deals we've seen. (The 512GB model is $200 off).View Deal

MacBook Pro (2019)

16-inch MacBook Pro: was $2,399 now $2,289 @ Amazon

The 16-inch MacBook Pro comes with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an AMD Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. It's a powerful system and currently it's $110 off, which makes it one of the best deals we've seen for this base configuration. View Deal

iMacs and Mac Mini

Apple iMac M1: was $1,299 now $1,249 @ Amazon

The new iMac M1 just got its first price cut. Amazon has the base model on sale for $1,258, which is a modest $50 off. Unlike its predecessor, the 2021 iMac features Apple's new M1 CPU, a larger 24-inch 4.5K screen, 7-core GPU, 1080p FaceTime camera, and 256GB SSD. It also comes in a wide array of colors. View Deal

Apple Mac Mini M1: was $699 now $599 @ Amazon

The new Mac Mini marries great value with potent performance. It sports Apple's epic M1 chip, which smokes Intel's Core i3 and Core i5 processors in most tasks. With a small form factor, strong performance, and support for two large monitors, it's an amazing machine and now at its lowest prices ever. It features Apple's M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's on sale for $659, but you get a $59 discount during checkout for a final price of $599.View Deal

Apple iMac 1080p: was $1,099 now $949 @ Amazon

The least-expensive iMac in Apple's desktop family is now on sale. It packs a 21.5-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 7th-gen 2.3GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and integrated Iris Plus Graphics 640. It's now just $949, which makes it one of the cheapest Prime Day Apple deals we've seen for the iMac. View Deal

Apple iMac 21.5" 4K: was $1,299 now $999 @ Amazon

The iMac 4K is the best all-in-one for most users. It sports an amazing 4K display, 8th-gen 3.6GHz Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. This deal saves you $299, for a limited time only. It's one of the best Prime Day Apple deals we've seen for the 4K iMac.View Deal

Apple iMac 27" 5K (2020): was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice deal: The 2020 iMac 5K is now on sale at its lowest price ever. It features a new 10th-gen 3.1GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 25GB SSD, and a Radeon Pro 5300 GPU. Early Prime Day Apple deals have dropped its price to $1,699, but you get an extra $199 off during checkout for a final price of $1,499.99. View Deal

