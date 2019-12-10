Killer Xbox One X deal: Save $150 now and get free controller and game

The Xbox One is a great way to play games, but if you want some extra graphical muscle, the Xbox One X will provide an even better experience. As part of its 12 Days of Christmas sale, Best Buy is offering $150 off the Xbox One X, and it's throwing in a free controller and game . It’s only valid for today though, so make sure you don’t miss out on this deal.

The discount applies to console and game bundles including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, NBA 2K19, NBA 2K20 or the Gears 5 bundle, which includes all five mainline Gears of War games, and is also available with a limited edition Gears-themed Xbox casing.

All of the consoles include an official black Xbox One controller, which Best Buy says is worth $59.99, making for a total discount of $210 on a versatile source of entertainment which includes a game and a spare controller already.

Xbox One X 1TB Fallen Order Bundle: was $499 now $349 with free controller @ Best Buy

The most powerful Xbox around will let you play games in 4K and watch 4K UHD Blu-rays, as well as enjoy all the usual benefits of playing Xbox exclusive games and Xbox Live online services.View Deal