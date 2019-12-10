Killer Xbox One X deal: Save $150 now and get free controller and game

The Xbox One is a great way to play games, but if you want some extra graphical muscle, the Xbox One X will provide an even better experience. As part of its 12 Days of Christmas sale, Best Buy is offering $150 off the Xbox One X, and it's throwing in a free controller and game. It’s only valid for today though, so make sure you don’t miss out on this deal.
The discount applies to console and game bundles including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, NBA 2K19, NBA 2K20 or the Gears 5 bundle, which includes all five mainline Gears of War games, and is also available with a limited edition Gears-themed Xbox casing.
All of the consoles include an official black Xbox One controller, which Best Buy says is worth $59.99, making for a total discount of $210 on a versatile source of entertainment which includes a game and a spare controller already.
Xbox One X 1TB Fallen Order Bundle: was $499 now $349 with free controller @ Best Buy
The most powerful Xbox around will let you play games in 4K and watch 4K UHD Blu-rays, as well as enjoy all the usual benefits of playing Xbox exclusive games and Xbox Live online services.View Deal
In our Xbox One X review, we really liked the 4K quality gaming experience the console provided, and watching 4K UHD Blu-rays when we put down the controller. We’re expecting a new Xbox console in the form of Project Scarlett to arrive during the holidays of 2020, but in the meantime, this is the best Xbox experience you can get, and Best Buy’s deal is one well worth taking advantage of.