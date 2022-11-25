Best Black Friday robot vacuum deals now: Roomba, Shark, Eufy and more

Black Friday is here at last, so now’s your chance to grab some great Black Friday deals . And one appliance which crops up in these sales every year, without fail, is robot vacuums. The best robot vacuums can help make vacuuming a chore of the past, and now you can save some serious bucks on your purchase.

Whether you’re interested in an entry-level model to cover the basics, or if you’re looking for a model which can mop your floors for the finishing touches, we’ve found a deal to suit every circumstance. For even bigger savings, you can also opt for a model with a self-emptying base — these tend to cost much more than standalone devices. But, at this time of year, there’s more savings to be had on these premium designs. These are the best deals you will find on robot vacuums right now.

Top 5 Black Friday robot vacuum deals

Robot vacuum deals

iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

Our favorite budget robot vacuum in on sale for just $99. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review (opens in new tab), we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner. Keep in mind it hit $77 earlier this month, but it sold out instantly at that price.

Anker Eufy 25C: was $249 now $99 @ Walmart

The Anker Eufy 25C is one of the least-expensive robot vacs we've seen. The smart vac can be controlled via smartphone app or via voice commands. It features a triple brush cleaning system and can clean both carpets and hard floors. Best of all, it has built-in drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs.

eufy RoboVac G32 Pro: was $299 now $119 @ Walmart

The RoboVac G32 Pro uses smart navigation to optimize its route around your home and it's smart enough to detect the difference between carpet and hardware floors. At less than 2.9 inches tall, it's also compact enough to slide under most furniture to give it a good cleaning.

Eufy RoboVac 30C was $259 now $149 @ Amazon

The Eufy RoboVac 30C does a solid good job at cleaning. If you want a robot vacuum, but don't have a large budget — this is the perfect device to start with. Plus, the robot vacuum can be controlled via your smartphone.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum: was $219 now $169 @ Macys

If you want an entry-level robot vacuum at an affordable price, this Macys Black Friday deal merits your attention. The Shark ION comes with a tri-brush system that offers a multi-brush cleaning performance and can easily maneuver around stairs or ledges. Meanwhile, the SharkClean app lets you schedule and control your robot vac at the touch of a button and is compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: was $274 now $179 @ Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save on this iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum on Amazon. One of our top performers, this robot vacuum will clean your floors well so you never have to lift a finger. With a runtime of 90 minutes, its 3-Stage Cleaning system tackles the toughest of dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. It also has a full range of advanced sensors, and uses the app to customize cleaning schedules.

Neato D8: was $399 now $199 @ Amazon

With its (rated) 100-minute runtime, the Neato D8 can cover 750 sq. ft. on a single charge. It uses Neato's LaserSmart SLAM technology with LIDAR to map and navigate through your home. Via the app, you can also customize no-go zones and areas you want cleaned more frequently.

Robot vacuums with self-empty bases

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550): was $899 now $499 @ Best Buy

This Roomba i7+ can hold up to 60 days worth of dirt in its self-emptying charging base. It also learns from its travels and offers customized cleaning schedules. It even suggests when a deeper clean may be needed due to high pollen count or shedding season for your pets. If you want a deal on one of the best robot vacuums (opens in new tab) out there, this is the one.

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition - White: was $1299 now $899 @ Best Buy

Save an incredible $400 with this AI+ Samsung Robot Vacuum deal this Black Friday. Not only does this optimize cleaning performance to suit various floor surfaces, but it comes with a handy 3D camera so you can watch its progress on your phone. In addition, the new Samsung Jet Bot AI+ can identify objects and is able to clean around them with ease, and provide efficient mapping around your home. Plus, it has a no-touch Clean Station to automatically empty the dustbin, so you’ll never ever get your hands dirty. This is great AI+ robot vacuum at such an affordable price.

Robot mops

iRobot - Braava jet m6 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Mop: was $449 now $299 @ Best Buy

If you're looking for an affordable, smart robot mop, we’ve just found a great deal right now. The iRobot Braava jet is equipped with a precision jet spray that will mop up everyday spills or sticky messes in no time. With Smart Mapping, it can easily map out your home, set your cleaning schedules and even suggest extra cleanings to keep your house clean all year. Suitable for every floor type, this iRobot deal is certainly value for money, and will save you time on chores.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ All-In-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop: was $649 now $299 @ Walmart

If you're after an all-in-one robot cleaner that vacuums and mops at the same time, this is an excellent deal. With a powerful 2300Pa suction, this robot vacuum will quickly remove dirt and dust on high-pile carpets and hard floors, aswell as keep your floors spotless. In addition, it has a convenient self-emptying bin, and an impressive runtime of 110 minutes. The vacuum comes with advanced laser navigation, mapping and a precise, interactive map of your home, so you’ll never have to lift a finger. This is a massive saving, so grab this hot deal while it lasts.

Should you buy a robot with a self-emptying base? Most premium robot vacuums now come with self emptying bases, which as the name suggests, allows them to empty their own dustbin when required. In doing this, your robot vacuum can continue its cleaning routine uninterrupted, plus you don’t have to manually empty the dustbin so often. This design will also benefit those with allergies, as dust won't be released into the atmosphere so often.However, purchasing a self-emptying base will add to the price tag. On top of this, it will take up more space on your floors, so make sure you check the dimensions before you purchase. It’s worth mentioning that these bases tend to be loud in use as well, so you might want to avoid running them first thing in the morning.