Back to school sale at Verizon knocks $25/month off select unlimited plans

Cell phone plans are a necessity for just about everyone. While it's generally east to find cell phone deals, discounts on data plans are trickier to come buy. That's why we're psyched about the latest offering from Verizon.

For a limited time, Verizon is taking up to $25/month off its unlimited data plans. This offer is valid for college students only. However, after discount students can get a single unlimited plan for $60/month ($10/month off) or a two-line plan for $95/month ($25/month off). It's one of the best back to school deals we've seen.

Verizon unlimited data plans: up to $25 off/month @ Verizon

For college students only, Verizon is taking up to $25 off select unlimited data plans as part of its back to school sale. After discount, students can get a single unlimited plan for $60/month ($10/month off) or a two-line plan for $95/month ($25/month off). It's a rare sale and one of the best we've seen from Verizon. View Deal

Verizon is one of the best phone carriers we've tested. Although they're generally pricier than the competition, they're the nation's biggest carrier and in our annual testing always offers the fastest network speeds. The carrier also offers an excellent selection of phones, including a few exclusives.

This deal is valid for new and existing members. Both plans are for Verizon's Start Unlimited plan. It includes 5G nationwide coverage and six free months of Disney Plus, Discovery Plus, Apple Arcade, and Apple Music.

If you're looking for more deals, make sure to check out our best Verizon phone plans guide and our guide to the best Verizon phone deals.

Today's best back to school deals