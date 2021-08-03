Back to school sale at Microsoft knocks up to 80% off Xbox games, laptops, more

August is a prime month for back to school sales and the Microsoft Store just released a new wave of epic back to school laptop deals.

For a limited time, Microsoft is taking up to $500 off select back to school laptops. The sale includes machines from Asus, HP, Razer, Lenovo, and more. After discount deals start as low as $349 for 2-in-1 laptops.

EVOO Ultra Thin EVC141 Laptop: was $239 now $179 @ MS Store

The EVOO Ultra Thin EVC141 Laptop is the perfect low-cost laptop for kids in elementary school. Yet despite its price, it should provide more than enough horsepower for work and the occasional game. It features a 14.1-inch 1080p LCD, Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB SSD. View Deal

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14: was $399 now $349 @ MS Store

The VivoBook Flip is an excellent machine for kids who need a versatile back to school laptop. It features a 14-inch 1080p multi-touch LCD, Intel N4200 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB SSD. We like this machine because unlike many low-cost Chromebooks, the VivoBook Flip has a 1080p LCD instead of 1366x 768. View Deal

Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover: was $1,058 now $799 @ MS Store

The Surface Pro 7 is considered one of the best tablets on the market. With Windows 10 built-in, a great display, and its high-quality Type Cover included, the Surface Pro 7 is a steal for anyone looking for a premium 2-in-1 laptop for school. The base model (was $899) features a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. Add the Type Cover (was $159) for just $50. View Deal

Acer Nitro 5: was $1,099 now $999 @ MS Store

A great gaming laptop for the casual gamer, the Acer Nitro 5 packs a generous amount of RAM with a dedicated video card. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 2060 GPU.View Deal

Xbox Games: up to 80% off @ MS Store

What good is a back to school sale without some proper video game discounts? MS Store is taking up to 80% off select Xbox games during its back to school sale. The sale includes Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, NBA 2K1, MLB The Show 21, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and more. Select games start as low was $1. View Deal

Bose QC 35 II Headphones: was $299 now $249 @ MS Store

If you've been waiting to hit buy on a pair of over-ear noise cancelling headphones, today's your lucky day. The QC 35 II's give you everything you need, with a comfortable lightweight design and fantastic sound quality. View Deal

WD_BLACK P10 5TB Game Drive: was $149 now $129 @ MS Store

With 5TB to offer, the WD_BLACK Game Drive lets you store games on this drive rather than on your console. Even gamers with a huge collection of games will find the WD_BLACK Game Drive a massive help. The 1TB drive is also on sale for $59 (was $64).View Deal

