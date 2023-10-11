Apple Watch 9 and Ultra 2 have just launched, but you can already get up to $50 off in shock Prime Day deals

Prime Day deals on the latest Apple watches are hard to come by. “Sure that’ll happen when pigs fly,” I proclaim with a chuckle. But that smirk has been wiped off my face with some surprisingly sneaky discounts.

Right now, you can save $50 on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 , and get $10 off all models of the Apple Watch Series 9 . No, I’m not kidding. Turns out pigs can indeed fly.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $749 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the brand new Apple Watch Ultra 2, which brings a whole host of upgrades to that impressively rugged titanium body we know and love — including the S9 SiP, second generation Ultra Wideband chip, and the Double Tap functionality. And let’s not forget about that crazy good 36-hour battery life.

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS 41mm): was $399 now $389 @ Amazon

Apple’s first carbon neutral product is the impressive Apple Watch Series 9, which you can now get for $10 off (a small but impactful discount). The design keeps that same rectangular bubble, but inside, everything has been properly upgraded — using the same SiP as you’d find in the Watch Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS 45mm): was $429 now $419 @ Amazon

Looking for a slightly bigger screen? You can also get $10 off the 45mm model too. All the same features, same battery life, same everything but just a little bigger on the wrist for you to flaunt.

Now, I’m not so much into fitness as I am fit’ness pizza in my mouth. However, after going hands on with both of these devices, I can assure you that they are just as good for new starters at the gym like me as they are for even the most health conscious.

Our own Kate Kozuch has reviewed both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 , and her words speak for themselves. Aesthetic updates may be virtually non-existent, but the insides have been souped up with a new S9 SiP, and the displays are vastly brighter for use in direct sunlight too.

On top of that, Double Tap has completely changed the way I use my Apple Watch — eliminating the need for me to try and touch the screen with my nose when my hands are busy. Oh admit it, you know you’ve done that too.

So, what are you waiting for? These deals will vanish at midnight, so snap one up before they’re gone!