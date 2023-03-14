Amazon just slashed $50 off the awesome Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 headphones

One of the best headphones on the market just got a price cut over at Amazon, and it's big news.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 are on sale for $349 at Amazon right now. It's not the lowest price I've ever seen for these cans, but they're rarely on sale and $50 off is still a decent discount for some of the best headphones you can buy.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 offer some of the best sound quality you can get out of wireless headphones, period. They have great battery life, too. In our Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 review, we said the Editor's Choice 'phones are an incredible overall package, even though ANC isn't quite as good as the Bose 700.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 are some of the best headphones you can buy. While they're not kitted out with many fancy features, the fact is that they're are designed to produce the best sound of any wireless headphones, and they do this really well.

When we tested the headphones, we found that they delivered a wide soundstage, high levels of detail, and excellent clarity. All frequencies were well balanced — bass, mids and highs all come through strongly without any being overpowering.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 pack good ANC, too. They're not on par with the Bose 700, which we named the best ANC headphones, but they do a solid job. Unless you insist on absolute silence to get immersed in your music, you won't be disappointed by the Px7 S2's noise cancellation. Almost all external noise is reduced well unless it's extremely loud. You can also switch to Passthrough mode to stay aware of ambient sound.

Battery life is also great with these headphones. They last up to 30 hours on a charge, while a 15-minute quick charge is enough for 7 hours of playback.

Compared to some other headphones, the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 might seem a bit basic. They don't have touch controls, and special features are thin on the ground. However, if you're just want a pair of wireless headphones with the best possible audio quality, these are the ones to get.

