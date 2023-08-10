Amazon just slashed $300 off this awesome Sony 65-inch OLED TV — lowest price ever

Looking to upgrade your TV? You can't go wrong with Sony's 2023 TV lineup, and one of their best OLED TVs has already seen a big discount.

Right now the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV is $2,298 at Amazon. This is $300 off and the lowest price I've ever seen for this model. (Best Buy offers the same discount.) Make sure to snag this TV deal before it's gone.

Sony 65" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $2,299 @ Amazon

The Sony Bravia XR A80L is on sale for its lowest price ever right now. You'll get remarkable picture quality on this OLED panel thanks to Sony's powerful XR processor. It's also optimized for the PS5, making the A80L a solid choice for gamers. HDR 10/HLG/Dolby Vision are included, as well as 4 HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Price check: $2,299 @ Best Buy

We had a lot of praise for this TV in our Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED review. It offers incredible picture quality, strong sound and a great smart TV interface, pretty much everything you could want.

When we tested the A80L OLED, it reached a peak brightness of 676 nits. It doesn't reach the same heights of brightness as the Sony Bravia XR A95K OLED, but the A80L still achieves a decent result and it does cost less. In terms of color accuracy, the A80L achieved a Delta-E score of 3.3 (lower is better) and covered 99.08% of the UHDA-P3 color space in our tests. Everything we watched on the A80L OLED looked fantastic, from the detailed landscapes of Dune to the bright, vibrant colors in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Unlike some other OLED TVs on the market, the Sony Bravia XR A80L packs a great sound system. Even at high volume levels, we heard pristine clarity and no distortion. Dialogue, music and sound effects were perfectly balanced and bass was strong.

The Sony Bravia XR A80L is also a solid choice for gamers. It comes equipped with HDMI 2.1 support, a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and auto low-latency mode. Being a Sony TV, there are some bonus gaming features included for PS5 gamers, namely Auto Genre Picture Mode and Auto HDR Tone Mapping. We measured a 16.3ms lag time for this TV, which is good, but not the best out there. That honor goes to the Samsung Q60B QLED, which comes in at 9.1ms.

The Sony Bravia XR A80L is an awesome TV, so make sure to grab this deal if it's the TV you want. If you're looking for more options, check out our TV deals coverage.