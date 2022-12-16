Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max crashes to just $34 in last-minute holiday deal

The holidays are almost here but late shoppers are being treated to a selection of last-minute holiday deals on Amazon. There are discounts across a range of best-selling items, but as usual, some of the best savings come on the retailer’s own products, including the excellent Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max.

For a limited time, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $34 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s $20 off its full retail price of $54 and it brings the streaming stick down to its lowest price of the year. That’s not all; the Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for just $26 (opens in new tab), while the no-frills standard Fire TV Stick is on sale for $24 (opens in new tab) — although we’d definitely recommend opting for a 4K model for a couple of extra dollars.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $34 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices available. It offers snappy performance, 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR, WiFi 6 support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote. This is the best streaming device that Amazon has to offer, and one of the best models on the market in general.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $26 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fire TV Stick 4K is less powerful than the Max, but also has 4K Ultra HD streaming and includes an Alexa Voice Remote at a lower price. It's a great pick if you're looking for a streaming device on a tight budget.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is our favorite model in the range, and we even class it as one of the best streaming devices you can buy right now. It offers high-quality 4K HDR streaming, speedy UI navigation and access to just about every streaming platform you could ever need. Plus, all this comes packaged in a slim stick that can easily be hidden behind your TV without spoiling the look of your entertainment center.

In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we highlighted the device's gorgeous 4K HDR content and zippy performance as its best assets. But we also loved its support for Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR 10+. Not to mention Dolby Atmos Audio features provide immersive sound that many streaming devices at this price point cannot match.

Another highly useful feature is the included Alexa Voice remote. Our testing found the voice-search functionality to be a little spotty — Alexa struggles to understand thick regional accents — but being able to control your entire TV with just your vocal cords is pretty convenient. And the tactile clicky buttons on the remote are always there if you’d rather scroll through streaming service libraries the old-fashioned way.

As for the regular, non-Max model, it also supports 4K video streaming. The performance isn't quite as fast as the Max, but it's also cheaper. As we note in our Fire TV Stick 4K review, it does a good job of balancing functionality, price and performance. If you're not sure which version is right for your streaming needs, check out our handy Fire TV Stick 4K Max vs Fire TV Stick 4K guide.