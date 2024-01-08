Epic Super Bowl TV deals — 5 best early deals I'd buy now

The Super Bowl is approaching, meaning now's the time to score the TV deal of your dreams. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart are competing to offer the biggest sales on 4K and OLED TVs, and I've searched the web to find the best of the best.

One of our best value TVs, the Hisense 65-inch U6K Mini-LED TV is $548 at Amazon. This is $150 off a TV that was already an awesome price considering its premium features. Or, if you want the biggest TV at the lowest price possible, opt for the TCL 98-inch S5 4K TV for $2,499 at Best Buy. This enormous TV has a suitably huge discount at $2,500 off. It's a sale exclusive to My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members, but it's well worth paying the $49/year sign up fee for these kinds of savings. (You can sign up at Best Buy).

Early Super Bowl TV deals

TV sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

Not everyone has the room — or budget — for a super sized TV and that's why I like this sale from Best Buy. The retailer has smart TVs on sale for as low as $59. While the cheaper TVs are smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a bedroom), the sale also includes larger sets more suitable for an apartment. These are among the cheapest TVs I've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $89.

Price check: from $89 @ Amazon | from $88 @ Walmart

Insignia 65" F30 4K Fire TV: was $549 now $349 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI 2.1 ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Hisense 65” U6K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $799 now $548 @ Amazon

In our Hisense U6K Mini-LED TV review, we said this TV "delivers an outstanding picture for its price tag" and declared it to be one of the best value Mini-LED TVs we've tested. With 200 local dimming zones, this set hits over 500 nits of brightness. Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision Gaming and Dolby Atmos support are also included. However, with a 60Hz refresh rate and no HDMI 2.1 support, it’s not the best choice for gamers.

Price check: $549 @ Best Buy

Samsung 65” S90C OLED 4K TV: was $2,099 now $1,549 @ Walmart

This premium OLED TV from Samsung delivers superior picture quality with stunning brightness and deep blacks. The Samsung S90C OLED packs HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+/HLG and Dolby Atmos support with Object Sound Tracking lite, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, ATSC 3.0 and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings and the TV comes with a SolarCell remote.

Price check: $1,797 @ Amazon | $1,799 @ Best Buy