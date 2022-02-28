Act Fast! Grab the Xbox Series S for just $249 on Woot

By published

The Xbox Series S just hit its lowest ever price

(Image credit: Future)

Looking for an affordable way into next-gen gaming without getting stuck playing the Xbox Series X restock game?

Good news for you, as the Xbox Series S is not only in stock, but on sale for its lowest ever price. You can get the Xbox Series S for $249 on Woot right now. Prime members will even get free shipping.

Xbox Series S: was $299 now $249 @ Woot
The next-gen Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output, but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. (There's no disc drive). This popular console has just hit its lowest ever price on Woot.

The Xbox Series S is an impressive little console. It gets you access to a huge library of Xbox games, it's inexpensive, and it's got a sleek, elegant design.

The amount of games you can play on the Xbox Series S is amazing. If you have a digital copy of an Xbox game, you'll be able to play it on the Series S — whether it's Xbox One, 360, or even the original Xbox released back in 2001. 

It goes without saying that you'll be able to play all the best Xbox Series X games, too. The Series S isn't as powerful as the Series X, sure, but the Series S still offers smooth performance and outputs visuals in high quality. Plus, in our frame rate tests, we didn't notice a significant difference.

If you've not yet made the leap to a 4K TV set, you won't notice the difference in visuals between the Series S and the Series X, as the Series S renders in 1440p. But if you have, the Xbox Series S upscales content to 4K extremely well.

Still have your heart on the Xbox Series X? Our Xbox Series X restock guide will help you track one down.

