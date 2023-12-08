9 best gifts for gardeners — pruning shears, gardening gloves and more

When it comes to Christmas shopping, we’re always on the lookout for the perfect gift. And if you can find something that’s personalized to suit what they love, then that’s all the better. For instance, if your loved one adores coffee, you’ll want to check out 21 best gifts for coffee lovers , while if they’re a fitness fanatic, then the 35 best fitness gifts will be right up their street. But, what should you buy for someone who enjoys gardening?

Gardening is an addictive hobby — you could even call it a lifestyle. Finding the time to grow and care for your own plants can be both a therapeutic and rewarding process. So, if you can find a great gardening gift, it’s bound to be appreciated. But, with so many tools and accessories to choose from, how can you tell you’re buying the right item?

That’s where we can help you out. We’ve scoured the market and have shortlisted 9 of the best gardening gifts you can buy right now, with options for every budget.

9 best gifts for gardeners

G & F 1852-3 Women Soft Jersey Garden Gloves: was $8 now $6 @ Amazon

Combining practicality with pretty, we recommend these women's gardening gloves for an affordable, but dependable Christmas gift. They ranked as the best gloves for small hands in our best gardening gloves test. We found them to be both comfortable and soft, with good dexterity. Plus, you get three colors in a pack which is amazing value for money.

ZUSONUD Baby Groot Flower Pot: now $9 @ Amazon

A great gift for gardeners who also love Guardians of the Galaxy, this adorable Groot plant pot features a space on top for small succulents to grow. There’s even a tiny drainage hole on the underside to make sure the water flows through. It can also function as a pet pot if preferred and there are two alternative designs for this price.

FLORA GUARD 3 Piece Aluminum Garden Tool Set: was $24 now $16 @ Amazon

For a pretty tool set, we recommend this design from Flora Guard. It’s both affordable and attractive with a deep purple floral theme, and comes complete with a trowel, cultivator and a set of pruning shears. Ideal for pruning, weeding and breaking up the soil, these aluminium tools feature a lifetime warranty as well.

The Gardener’s Friend Ratchet Pruning Shears: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

If your loved one requires anvil pruning shears for breaking up dead wood, but struggles with the strain on their hands and wrist, we recommend a ratchet design, like this one. It breaks up the movement of closing the shears into several steps to make the action easier. And during our best pruning shears test, we found this model to be one of the top performers. It’s easy to use and features a handy knuckle guard. You will need to apply the coupon to get a $10 discount.

Exemplary Gardens Rose Pruning Gloves for Men and Women: was $49 now $25 @ Amazon

If you’re buying for someone who dotes on roses, their gardening gloves will need forearm protection. These gloves from Exemplary Gardens not only look good, on test we found they provided great puncture protection and water resistance. Plus, the heavy-duty leather features double-stitched seams, which means they will last. This is a great value gift at $25.

Ohuhu Garden Kneeler and Seat Heavy Duty: was $39 now $37 @ Amazon

A garden kneeler is a great gift, but why not go one step further with this innovative design? It features a cushioned pad with convertible heights, so it can be used as both a kneeler and a seat — ideal for pruning at different levels. The frame also comes with two large pouches, so you can easily access alternative tools when needed. Plus, it’s a foldable design for compact storage. Don’t forget to apply the coupon to get 5% off.

Grampa's Weeder: now $39 @ Amazon

Every gardener faces weeds throughout the year, and if you can make pulling them up an easier task, then it’s a welcome gift. Grandpa’s Weeder stands out because you can stand up while pulling weeds, thanks to the long handle. This eases the task on both the back and knees going forward, which can save ongoing strain and effort. Simply press it into the soil directly above the weed, then lean on the handle to remove, it couldn’t be simpler.

Felco Pruning Shears (F6): was $59 now $55 @ Amazon

Bypass pruning shears will be on most gardener’s wish lists this Christmas. If you want to give them a dependable model, we recommend the F6 Felco pruning shears. As the winner from our tests, these shears are consistent in cutting, as well as durable, lightweight and easy to grip. They can cut up to 0.8 inch branches and suit both medium to large hands. There’s little not to like.