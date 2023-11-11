3 best early Black Friday mattress deals that include free removal of your old bed

Buying a new mattress is an exciting investment, but sometimes you want to make your purchase without the additional hassle of how to dispose of your old mattress and foundation. Thankfully, some of the best mattress brands will take care of that for you — and free of charge.

Cocoon by Sealy, Saatva and Stearns & Foster are three mattress brands that will remove your mattress and foundation when you purchase a new one, at no additional cost. This free service is available with any mattress purchase, including those heavily discounted in this year's best Black Friday mattress deals (provided that it is pre-arranged). What’s more, Saatva, Cocoon by Sealy and Stearns & Foster also include free mattress white glove delivery with every purchase, which involves setting up your new mattress in any room of your choice.

With Black Friday now just days away, these brands have already slashed the price of three of our favourite mattresses, including the Saatva Classic, the Cocoon by Sealy Chill, one of the best memory foam mattresses for all sleepers, and the latest offering from luxury mattress maker Stearns & Foster, the Studio. Let’s take a closer look at how you can take advantage of their free mattress and foundation removal, in addition to getting a great discount.

Saatva Classic: from $1,095 $895 at Saatva

In our expert opinion, the Saatva Classic is the best hybrid mattress in the world right now. This is due to its customizable comfort, supreme support, and suitability to a wide range of sleepers (we explore this in finer detail in our Saatva Classic mattress review). The price of a queen size Clssic is down to $1,696 in the new Saatva mattress sale, which is a saving of $300 on the full MSRP. This is undoubtedly a decent saving, but not totally uncommon for Saatva (we saw the price of a queen size mattress drop to $1,395 a few months ago). How to get free mattress and foundation removal: Make sure you tick the box next to "Free mattress & foundation removal" at checkout in order to be eligible for free mattress and foundation removal. However, Saatva won’t take waterbed bases, adjustable bases, frames, Sleep Number bases, stained/damaged mattresses and foundations, or headboards and footboards. Purchase also comes with a 365 night trial and a lifetime warranty.

Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam: from $619 $399 at Cocoon by Sealy

We’ll never fail to be amazed that you can purchase a queen size memory foam mattress with additional cooling properties for $1,079. That this price is frequently reduced by 35% is downright staggering. Although it isn’t uncommon to see a queen size mattress Cocoon by Sealy chill memory foam mattress on sale for $699, it doesn’t make it any less remarkable. During Cocoon Chill Memory Foam Mattress review , we found it to be comfortable, supportive and, as its name suggests, handles temperature regulation like a pro. That’s why it rates highly as one of the best affordable mattresses for hot sleepers. How to get free mattress and foundation removal: Free shipping and white glove delivery service from Cocoon by Sealy includes the delivery and set up of your new mattress, plus the removal of your old mattress and box spring, if requested and purchased directly from Cocoon by Sealy. You’ll also get a 100 night free trial and a ten year warranty.