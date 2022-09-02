Walmart Labor Day sales 2022 — today's best deals

From 4K TVs to patio furniture, Walmart Labor Day sales are now live. Although Labor Day technically doesn't start till Monday, September 5, shoppers can currently take advantage of hundreds of Labor Day sales at Walmart.

Although every retailer offers sales during the federal holiday, we've found that Walmart offers the best home deals. While stores like Best Buy and Amazon excel at things like iPad deals and TV deals, you'll want to shop at Walmart for kitchen appliances, patio furniture, and other end-of-summer deals.

So before you bid farewell to summer, make sure to glance over our list of the best Walmart Labor Day sales happening now.

Best Walmart Labor Day sales

Home

(opens in new tab) Robot vac sale: deals from $99 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart Labor Day sales are offering huge savings on traditional and robot vacs. After discount, deals start as low as $99. The sale includes iRobot, Samsung, Shark, Bissell, and more.

(opens in new tab) Hamilton Beach Electric Blender: $44 $24 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart has knocked $20 off this Hamilton Beach Electric Blender with durable stainless steel blades, 650 Watt motor and ten individual speeds, it's perfect for creating smoothies and fitness drinks. It's the perfect no frills, kitchen appliance.

(opens in new tab) Bikes: up to $250 off all models @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Whether you're trying to get into shape or just going for a spin, Walmart Labor Day sales are knocking up to $250 off a variety of bikes for adults and children. After discount, children's bikes start at $68 and adult bikes from $148.

(opens in new tab) Summer apparel: up to 60% off @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Summer is unofficially at an end. As a result, Walmart is knocking up to 60% off men's and women's summer apparel and accessories. After discount, apparel deals start from $12. The sale includes brands like Champion, Reebok, Skechers, Levi's, and more. It's a great time to stock up for next year or any remaining summer weather for this year.

(opens in new tab) Grills and patio furniture: up to $200 off @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

From outdoor grills to 4-piece patio sets, Walmart is taking up to $200 off a wide variety of outdoor furniture, grills, and accessories. Brands on sale include Pit Boss, Cuisinart, Char-Broil, Better Homes & Gardens, and more.

(opens in new tab) Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker: $30 $22 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Be your own barista with the super cheap Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker. Normally priced at $30, it's now discounted to just $22, which is an all-time price low. It has a permanent filter and can hold 8 cups of coffee. This is one of the best cheap Walmart deals you'll find for coffee lovers.

(opens in new tab) Chefman French Door Air Fryer: $199 $69 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer lets you deep fry your favorite foods without the need for excess oil. The family-friendly oven has a 26-quart capacity and includes six free accessories that make it simple to serve fries, chicken, meat, or fish at the turn of a knob.

(opens in new tab) Cuisinart Ice Cream/Yogurt maker: $87 $77 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Treat yourself to the ultimate indulgence — homemade ice cream. Cuisinart's ice cream/yogurt makes lets you whip up yogurt, sorbet, or ice cream from the comforts of your home. It can make 2 quarts of your favorite frozen desserts (or drinks) in as little as 25 minutes.

(opens in new tab) Nest Learning Thermostat: $249 $189 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The latest version of Google's smart thermostat features a better screen while still learning your behavior to adjust heating and cooling automatically. As part of the Walmart Labor Day sales event, the retailer is slashing over $50 off.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i3+: $549 $399 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Roomba i3+ has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. Normally priced at $549, you can get the Roomba i3+ for just $399 this holiday weekend.

Tech

(opens in new tab) Gateway Ultra Slim Laptop: $445 $199 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This slim laptop promises up to 8.5 hours of battery life, which should be more than enough for even the longest school day. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It also includes a laptop sleeve and wireless mouse.

(opens in new tab) Acer Swift 3: $589 $439 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Acer Swift 3 packs solid performance at an affordable price. You get a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's a reliable mainstream machine that won't break your budget.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods: $159 now $99 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $99. That's one of the best AirPods deals we've seen and just $10 shy of their all-time price low. These cheap AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

(opens in new tab) TCL 50" 4K Roku Smart TV: $479 $298 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This 50-inch TCL 4K TV is fueled by Roku TV, which offers a streamlined user experience. For a limited time, this TV is on sale for $298 and one of the best cheap TVs you'll find.

(opens in new tab) Roku Ultra LT (4K): $63 $43 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The powerful 4K UHD streaming player features a quad-core processor and enhanced voice remote. Watch movies and shows with stunning picture quality that's optimized for your TV. Roku's interface comes with most streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney Plus and Hulu.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $174 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Apple's premium in-ear wireless headphones are back down to $174. The AirPods Pro deliver sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. This is one of the best AirPods Pro prices we've seen at Walmart.

(opens in new tab) LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: $796 $649 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The A1 series is LG's entry-level line of OLED TVs. The TV offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, and webOS 6.0, which gives you access to many major streaming apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV, and more.