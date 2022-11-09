This 15-inch Chromebook just crashed to $149 on Walmart for Black Friday

Early Black Friday deals are now in full swing, which means you can save big well before the official start of the holiday shopping season. To that end, we’ve found a great Chromebook deal you might be interested in.

Walmart is selling an Acer Chromebook 315 for $149 (opens in new tab). This machine typically sells for $179, which means you’ll save $30 thanks to this sale. Amazon is also selling this Chromebook for $140 (opens in new tab), though that's a refurbished model. Either way, you'll save money on a decent productivity device.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 315: $179 $140 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This Acer Chromebook 315 features a 15.6-inch HD display, an Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It's a solid device for those on a budget.

This laptop doesn’t have mind-blowing specs but it should be enough for those in need of an easy-to-use notebook for browsing the web. It has a 15.6-inch HD display, an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of storage. According to the product description, this laptop has up to 12.5 hours of battery life. As is typical for Chromebooks, this device is powered by the reliable and user-friendly Chrome OS.

You won’t be able to perform processor-heavy tasks such as video editing. You can also rule out playing the best PC games on the Acer 315. But if you just want something that’s good for everyday tasks and schoolwork, this Chromebook presents a very affordable option.

As we said in our list covering the best Chromebooks, Chromebooks have consistently been an excellent option for those on a budget. This includes students and teachers who want a device that’s cheap and straightforward. You’ll need a reliable internet connection so you can use Google services like Chrome, GMail, Sheets and more. But that’s a small price to pay for getting such a relatively affordable laptop.

Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday deals live blog for all the latest sales on everything from computers, televisions, home appliances and much more.