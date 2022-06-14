FAQs

What are Adorama promo codes? Adorama promo codes are coupons that can help lower the price of Adorama purchases. When available, Adorama coupon codes can be entered during the checkout process. Upon entering your coupon code, the discounted price is reflected in the subtotal.

Does Adorama offer free shipping? Adorama offers free shipping on certain items only. To find out shipping charges, you must place an item in your shopping cart. Most items get shipped the same day if they're received, processed, and verified by 1 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday or by 8:30 a.m. ET on Fridays.

What are Adorama Rewards? Adorama Rewards is a loyalty program that's free to join. Shoppers get 1 point for every $1 spent. (You also het 25 points when you first join and 50 points for your first purchase). You can use your points to save money on purchases. For instance, 400 points will shave $5 off your purchase, whereas 1,000 points will save you $10. You can learn more and sign up for Adorama Rewards via Adorama's website (opens in new tab).

What is Adorama VIP 360? Adorama VIP 360 offers even more shopping perks. Benefits include 2-day shipping, 60-day return policy, 1 year Adorama Protect extended warranty, and more. The program costs $49.99 a year. You can sign up via the Adorama VIP 260 website (opens in new tab).

What is Adorama Edge? Adorama Edge is the retailer's exclusive credit card. There is no annual fee and members get 5% off everyday purchases. You can sign up for Adorama Edge via the Adorama website (opens in new tab).

Does Adorama offer sales? Adorama makes it easy to shop the day's best deals. It offers a deals section on its website where you can shop top deals, deals of the day, and more. You can see all sales on the Adorama website (opens in new tab).

Does Adorama offer student discounts? The Adorama Students Gear Up program is a special discount program for college students. You'll need to verify your student status before you can sign up for the free program. Discounts vary based on the product and/or category. You can sign up for Adorama Students Gear Up via Adorama's website (opens in new tab).

Adorama hints and tips

In addition to Adorama coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money at Adorama.

To snap up the biggest discounts, check the 'Deals' section on the website. Here you'll find Adorama's top picks for deals of the day, bundle deals and clearance offers.

Head to the Adorama Used Equipment page for cheap deals on great quality second-hand equipment. This includes photography and video equipment, lighting, drones and more. These items are backed with a 30-day guarantee.

Adorama buys old equipment and will pay you cash, store credit or direct deposit. Find out if your old equipment is eligible by filling out the equipment form (opens in new tab) on the website.

on the website. To keep up to date with exclusive deals and product news, sign up for the Adorama newsletter.

How to use Adorama promo codes

Adorama promo codes can be entered during the checkout process. After adding your shipping info, you'll move onto the payment section. Here you'll find text saying "Do you have a gift card or promo code?" Click on the text and two fields will show up — one for gift card codes and one for Adorama promo codes. Enter your coupon code in the latter and click "Apply" to activate your coupon. Your discount will be immediately shown.