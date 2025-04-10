Epic Staples sale live from $14 — 7 deals I'd shop on laptops, printers, monitors and more
Shop all the best tech, gaming and home office deals
Staples is a retailer best known for its home office supplies — but it also happens to be a great place to stock up on the latest tech for less. Whether you're a gamer, remote worker or just a tech-lover in general, Staples has tons of deals to suit your specific needs.
For instance, you can score an HP 15.6" Laptop for $300 off! If you're in the market for a printer for your home office, look no further that the HP OfficeJet 8015e that's just $99. Additionally, you can get the Logitech MK345 Wireless Keyboard & Mouse for the low price of $33.
The deals don't end there! Keep scrolling to check out my favorite tech deals from the Staples sale.
Quick Links
- shop all Staples deals
- Logitech M310 Optical Mouse: was $21 now $14
- Logitech MK345 Wireless Keyboard & Mouse: was $42 now $33
- HP OfficeJet 8015e: was $159 now $99
- Apple AirPods 3rd Generation: was $179 now $149
- Samsung 32" S39C Curved Monitor: was $269 now $229
- HP 15.6" Laptop: was $849 now $549
- Asus Vivobook S 14: was $1,199 now $899
Best Staples Deals
In the market for a new mouse? This one from Logitech is ideal for everyday use at home or in the office. Plus, it has an ambidextrous, comfortable design. With an 18-month battery life, you really can't go wrong this mouse — especially since it's now just $14.
If you need a keyboard to accompany your mouse, I recommend snagging this combo. The wireless mouse and keyboard will help you boost productivity and 2.4 GHz connection eliminates delays and interference from your computer to the gadgets.
Perfect for home offices, this printer allows you to print professional-quality color documents like forms, reports, brochures and presentations. The machine boats impressive features like copy and scan, 2-sided printing, mobile and wireless printing, and an auto document feeder. It can also print up to 18 pages per minute in black and 10 pages per minute in color. However, the best part about this deal is that it comes with 6 months of HP+ which means you'll get 6 months of ink included!
The redesigned AirPods (3rd gen) are powered by the Apple H1 chip and feature spatial audio technology, Adaptive EQ, sweat- and water-resistance, and a battery life of up to 6 hours (which extends to 30 hours with the charging case).
If you're after a quality monitor from a name brand that won't break the bank, look no further than Samsung's 32-inch S39C curved monitor. As the same suggests, its 32-inch screen offers a 1080p resolution, along with a 75hz refresh rate and 1000R curvature.
If you're looking for a powerful, portable PC for work that features fast charging and long battery life, you'll love this HP machine. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Intel Core i7 CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.
In this impressively thin, light and premium-feeling notebook, you’ll find a drop dead gorgeous 3K OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7, 32GB of super fast DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. For all your workloads on the go, this is an impressive system with over 13 hours of battery life on one charge.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.