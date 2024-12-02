Cyber Monday madness – these are the best VPN deals under $2 per month

You may think that online security and a tight budget don't mix, but thankfully you'd be wrong. Even the best VPNs have been getting in on the Cyber Monday action, meaning that you don't have to compromise on quality to get a great value VPN.

Cyber Monday has seen tons of VPN providers dropping their subscription costs to the sub-$2 per month mark, meaning you can protect your data for less than a cup of coffee.

Here I'll take you through all the best Cyber Monday VPN deals, so you can secure your online activity without breaking the bank.

Okay, I'll admit it – some of the providers below are just a hair over the $2 mark, but they're still such good deals (and great VPNs!) that I thought I'd share them with you regardless.

If only under $2 will do, then I'd suggest checking out our best Cyber Monday VPN deal from Surfshark, where you can get this top-rated VPN from just $1.99 per month. Not content with just being the best cheap VPN, this provider really has put out all the stops for Cyber Monday.

If you want something even cheaper, then there's always PrivadoVPN. One of the cheapest Cyber Monday VPN deals I've seen, you can get Privado for just $1.11 per month, which is a whopping 90% off its usual retail price.

There's no doubt these deals are great, but be quick – they aren't likely to hang around.

Surfshark | 2 years + 4 months FREE | $1.99 per month

Save 87%: Speedy, secure and great for streaming, this Cyber Monday deal from Surfshark means that you can get your hands on a great combo of value and performance. With servers in 100 countries worldwide, Surfshark makes sure you're never far from a speedy connection. At $1.99 per month, it's a great deal, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try it out.

PrivadoVPN | 2 years + 3 months free | $1.11 per month

Save 90%: At just over $1, PrivadoVPN takes the crown for the cheapest Cyber Monday VPN deal on this list. Balancing speed, unblocking power, and solid security all at just $1.11 per month, it really is a steal. Plus, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can put the service to the test on your own devices.

PureVPN | 1 year | $1.99 per month

Save 85%: Rivaling Surfshark in price, PureVPN is also offering VPN subscriptions from just $1.99 per month this Cyber Monday. While it may not be as polished as our other top VPNs, it's still a quality product and great value. You also get a 31-day money-back guarantee so you can ensure it's right for you.