The coolest-looking charger I’ve ever bought just got a sweet 22% price drop at Amazon

This is all Anthony Spadafora ’s fault. Our Senior Editor of Security and Networking loves his charging gizmos, and when we wrote a piece on what the best thing you bought on Prime Day was , he just had to go and buy an adorable robot GaN charger . So of course then I had to go out and buy a robo-shaped USC-B charger for myself, didn’t I?

Right now, the GravaStar 65W USB-C Charger Alpha64 Robot GaN Charger Block is on sale for $49 at Amazon . And hoo-boy do I hope I never need to type a product name that long again. But wait! There’s more. If you apply the 25% on-screen coupon code this deal gets even sweeter, dropping the price to $37. That’s a sweet $23 saving off the normal $60 list price for what’s easily the coolest charger I’ve ever owned.

GravaStar 65W USB-C Charger Block: was $60 now $37 at @ Amazon

GravaStar’s cute little Alpha64 Robot GaN Charger Block supports an input voltage up to 240 volts. Outage is 65W when using all three of its ports at the same time, which includes a duo of USB-C ports and a single USB-A connection. Its little ice blue blinkers light up as soon as it starts charging your devices, and it’s compatible with a variety of iPhone, iPads, MacBooks, laptops and other gadgets.

I’ll be completely clear with you: I bought GravaStar’s robo charger because I’m a giant man-child who loves buying funky-looking gadgets. As an ‘80s kid who adores movies like “Flight of the Navigator” and “Batteries Not Included”, how could I not instantly fall in love with a cute little robot with blinking eyes that lets me know when my devices are charging?

Despite its cute retro sci-fi looks, the Alpha64 brings just as much functionality to the party as it does fun. And in case you were wondering “What the heck is a GaN charger?!”, let my competing colleague Anthony sum up what makes them so useful:

What is a GaN charger?

“Where standard power bricks are silicon-based, GaN chargers use gallium nitride — hence, GaN — which is a semiconductor that runs cooler than standard charger components like silicon. Since they’re very efficient at conducting electricity, you can squeeze more power from a smaller charger. GaN chargers can pack many ports in close proximity to one another, and distribute power to them more efficiently.”

Cheers, Anthony.

So yeah, they rock when it comes to power efficiency. Thanks to its GaN tech GravaStar claims its little robot can charge a MacBook Air from 0% to 51% in just 30 minutes. And based on my experiences of using a charger that looks like a long lost cousin of “WALL-E”, the Alpha64 can juice up my M4 iPad Pro quicker than any USB-charger I’ve owned in the past.

It’s also stuffed full of safety features to prevent overvoltage, overcurrent, short circuiting, overheating, overpower, under voltage, electrostatic, and anti-interference protection issues. Phew!

So if you want a little droid dude to charge your favorite gizmos in flash, get in on this deal while it’s still available.