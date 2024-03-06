This is the best MacBook deal of the year — the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 for $899

The new MacBook Air M3 has just been announced, but I'm more focused on the previous gen models. That's because the MacBook Air M2 is our current choice for the best laptop on the market, and it just got a massive price cut.

The 13-inch MacBook Air (M2/256GB) is $899 at B&H Photo. This is the lowest price I've ever seen for this model. Considering its launch price of $1,099, it's now been discounted by $200. I think it's the best value you can get out of a laptop right now.

The 13-inch MacBook Air M2 is our current choice for the best laptop on the market. In our MacBook Air M2 review we said this laptop "delivers an unbeatable combo of performance, design and battery life for the price."

Weighing 2.7 pounds and measuring 0.44 inches thick, the MacBook Air M2 is pretty much the ultimate portable laptop. But don't worry, Apple didn't compromise on performance. Apple's M2 chip easily handled us opening dozens of Chrome windows, uploading files and editing photos simultaneously in our tests. If you're a career photo or video editor, you'll appreciate the increased power of the MacBook Pro M3, but for everyone else, the MacBook Air M2 offers more than enough power.

The MacBook Air M2's 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) is also bright and vibrant, making it an excellent device for watching movies. We saw very accurate colors in our tests, and a peak brightness of 495 nits.

You'll be able to use this device for a long time on a single charge, too. We got 14 hours and 6 minutes out of this MacBook in our tests. In terms of ports, the MacBook Air M2 has two Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 ports and a headphone jack.

Now that it's hit $899, the MacBook Air M2 is a steal. Make sure to snag this deal before it sells out. If you're hungry for more discounts, check out this huge Skechers sale at Amazon.