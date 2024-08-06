Forget MacBook M4 — the MacBook Air M3 is super cheap right now at $250 off

With rumors pointing towards Apple introducing a ton of new M4 MacBooks later this year , the Cupertino crew continue to cook with mind-blowing deals on its current MacBook Air — dropping it to its lowest ever price in time for back to school.

Right now, you can get $250 off the 13-inch and 15-inch M3 MacBook Air at Amazon, which drops them to their lowest ever prices starting at $849.

M3 MacBook Air (13-inch): was $1,099 now $849 @ Amazon

Now 23% off, Apple’s best all-round laptop has just crashed to its lowest ever price. Packed with the powerful M3 silicon, this system has impressive performance and power efficiency gains over past generations — touting up to a whopping 18 hours of battery life — alongside a gorgeous Liquid Retina display, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.

M3 MacBook Air (15-inch): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon

Not only is the 13-incher getting the $250 off treatment, the larger 15-inch model is getting it, too! Same laptop but bigger — taking advantage of that extra space with a big, beautiful display and larger battery for far longer run-time.

So, what's so great about the current MacBook Air, and why should you skip M4 and just buy now? Well, it all starts with Apple's M3 chip, which delivers fast performance, support for two external displays and full support for Apple Intelligence. You also get even longer battery life, as our unit lasted for over 15 hours.

While the design and display are similar to the previous model, that's no bad thing. The MacBook Air is sleek, thin and light. The display reached a strong peak brightness of over 500 nits in our tests, and colors were rich, vibrant and accurate. In terms of audio, this laptop has a six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers, making it a great device for watching movies with sweeping scores.

So what are you waiting for? If you’ve been looking for a new laptop for your studies or general purposes, this is the best deal you can buy right now — at an even lower price than it was during Prime Day.