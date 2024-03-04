Lenovo laptop sale — save up to 30% on these top ThinkPads
Massive savings on Lenovo's top notebooks
Lenovo makes some of the best laptops we've reviewed with systems for just about every type of user. For a limited time, Antonline is slashing up to 30% off select Lenovo laptops. After discount, prices start as low as $829.
Each laptop is powered by Intel's vPro platform, which is enhanced to offer raw power while providing energy efficiency. Below we're rounding up this week's best Lenovo laptop deals at Antonline. There are deals for all budgets and users, from school to work.
Preferred partner (What does this mean?)
Laptop deals — Quick links
- shop the entire Lenovo sale at Antonline
- ThinkBook E14 Gen 5: was $1,119 now $829
- ThinkBook 14 G6: was $969 now $829
- ThinkPad E16 Gen 1: was $1,139 now $849
- ThinkBook 14 G6: was $1,099 now $849
- ThinkBook 16: was $1,119 now $879
Lenovo laptop deals — best sales
ThinkPad E14 Gen 5: was $1,119 now $829 @ Antonline
The ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 makes for an ideal everyday laptop. Great for work or school, it features a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touchscreen, Core i5-1335U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's now $289 off at Antonline.
ThinkBook 14 G6: was $969 now $829 @ Antonline
This ThinkBook 14 G6 should make light work out of anything you throw its away. It features a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touchscreen LCD, Core i5-1355U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
ThinkPad E16 Gen 1: was $1,139 now $849 @ Antonline
For those times when you need a slightly larger screen, the ThinkPad E16 Gen 1 sports a 16-inch 1920 x 1200 touchscreen display. It also features a Core i5-1335U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's now $289 off at Antonline.
ThinkBook 14 G6: was $1,099 now $849 @ Antonline
Need more power from your laptop? The ThinkBook 14 G6 packs a Core i7-1355U CPU under its hood. You also get 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Its 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touchscreen LCD should also make it easy to do everything from browsing the Web to streaming video.
ThinkBook 16: was $1,119 now $879 @ Antonline
This ThinkBook 14 G6 is a generous $239 off. The mainstream laptop features a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touchscreen LCD, Core i7-1355U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.