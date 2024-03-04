Lenovo laptop sale — save up to 30% on these top ThinkPads

Lenovo makes some of the best laptops we've reviewed with systems for just about every type of user. For a limited time, Antonline is slashing up to 30% off select Lenovo laptops. After discount, prices start as low as $829.

Each laptop is powered by Intel's vPro platform, which is enhanced to offer raw power while providing energy efficiency. Below we're rounding up this week's best Lenovo laptop deals at Antonline. There are deals for all budgets and users, from school to work.

Lenovo laptop deals — best sales

ThinkPad E14 Gen 5: was $1,119 now $829 @ Antonline

The ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 makes for an ideal everyday laptop. Great for work or school, it features a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touchscreen, Core i5-1335U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's now $289 off at Antonline.

ThinkBook 14 G6: was $969 now $829 @ Antonline

This ThinkBook 14 G6 should make light work out of anything you throw its away. It features a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touchscreen LCD, Core i5-1355U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

ThinkPad E16 Gen 1: was $1,139 now $849 @ Antonline

For those times when you need a slightly larger screen, the ThinkPad E16 Gen 1 sports a 16-inch 1920 x 1200 touchscreen display. It also features a Core i5-1335U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's now $289 off at Antonline.

ThinkBook 14 G6: was $1,099 now $849 @ Antonline

Need more power from your laptop? The ThinkBook 14 G6 packs a Core i7-1355U CPU under its hood. You also get 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Its 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touchscreen LCD should also make it easy to do everything from browsing the Web to streaming video.