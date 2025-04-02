SpinTel’s gigabit NBN plan just became faster and cheaper – so I still can't recommend it highly enough

Now, it's literally my bread and butter to hunt down the best NBN plans, so finding this new ultrasweet deal on an ultrafast plan has made my week — and what’s more, it even hails from one of the best NBN providers.

SpinTel is one of the largest privately owned ISPs in the country, and it’s been connecting customers to the internet since 1996. Thanks to their generally excellent value, I've recommended SpinTel's high-speed NBN plans time and time again, and just when I thought its NBN 1000 plan couldn't get any better, the telco has decided to prove me wrong.

Sneakily, sometime in the last month, the telco has boosted its typical evening speed claim by over 30%, jumping from 650Mbps to a much more impressive 860Mbps. This 210Mbps increase positions the telco within reach of previously faster competitors like Optus, iiNet and Superloop – but at a smaller pricepoint.

Plus, the ever-so-attractively priced plan used to cost a mere AU$90p/m for the first six months, before increasing to AU$100.95 ongoing. But right now, the telco has cut its introductory offer completely, and instead decreased the ongoing price to just AU$90p/m, offering an epic saving of AU$119.70 a year. According to our research, this price cut makes SpinTel's plan the cheapest NBN 1000 offering out there.

In terms of price comparison, this plan costs less than Telstra's NBN 50 plan at AU$105p/m, but offers nearly 14x the speeds. And when compared to Telstra’s NBN 1000 plan, you'll save AU$60p/m, or AU$720 a year. What a win.

SpinTel | NBN 1000 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$90p/m



SpinTel's NBN 1000 offering now boasts a massive 860Mbps. If maximising your savings and having ultrafast speeds is your top priority, SpinTel recently slashed the price of this ultrafast tier by AU$10.95. Although there’s no introductory discount, that everyday price is so low that it’s still the cheapest NBN 1000 option you can currently find. Total minimum cost: AU$90 | Total yearly cost: AU$1,080

Alright, let's roll up our sleeves and talk speeds. I know what you're thinking — "If my gigabit plan doesn't offer 1,000Mbps, is it still worth it?" and I can assure you that when it comes to this SpinTel plan, the answer is a resounding 'Yes'.

There are plenty of speed discrepancies across NBN tiers, particularly in the NBN 1000 category. Currently, no providers claim to reach the tier’s theoretical maximum of 1,000Mbps for typical evening speeds. Most providers advertise speeds between 650-875Mbps, with only two providers, Swoop and Flip, capping out at 900Mbps. That said, 860Mbps is more than 3x the speed of a singular NBN 250 plan, and will provide more than enough internet for 10+ people with multiple devices, or anyone who just wants the speediest possible downloads.

According to recent ACCC broadband data, very high-speed NBN services are consistently reaching above their advertised speeds. In the last test period in December 2024, the average download speed for gigabit plans was 870.3Mbps during all hours of the day and 865.9Mbps during the busy evening hours. Even though SpinTel only claims 860Mbps, I suspect that it could often reach faster speeds.

Do note that SpinTel's plans don't come with a modem by default, but you can add a TP-Link EasyMesh Gateway to your order, starting from AU$139.95 upfront. You can optionally add a mesh Wi-Fi extender onto that for an extra AU$99, which may be useful if you live in a larger household and need greater Wi-Fi coverage.

If you don't require an ultrafast plan, SpinTel's other offerings are still well worth considering: