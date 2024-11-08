Dodo takes flight with the cheapest NBN 100 plan right now — here's how to switch

It's November, and if you're a budget shopper, you know exactly what that means. Black Friday is the best time of the year to shop for almost everything, and there's no exception when it comes to finding a better deal on your NBN plan.

As a home internet aficionado, I always recommend shopping around to find a great NBN deal, especially when big-time sales events are around the corner. And thankfully, there was one sitting under my nose this whole time — and a mighty impressive one at that.

Hailing from one of the most recognisable internet brands Down Under, Dodo has recently welcomed some new and shiny discount offers on its NBN plans ahead of Black Friday. If you're interested in switching to this Aussie provider, now may be as good a time as any to try out Dodo's NBN 100 plan, which now has a rare introductory discount for new customers.

Through our exclusive partnership with WhistleOut, Dodo's current introductory offer slashes a mammoth AU$20p/m off the first 12 months — that's AU$240 total — before the price increases. Not only that, this plan's monthly fees total AU$68.90, which is a whole AU$22.23 less than the average of this tier. What a win.

If you need some time to consider, this Dodo deal will stick around for a while and is available to purchase until January 28, 2025.

Dodo | NBN 100 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$68.90p/m (for 12 months, then AU$88.90p/m) Using the data provided through our partnership with WhistleOut, Dodo currently offers the cheapest and one of the most attractive NBN 100 plans, although there is a very minor catch. Dodo's NBN 100 plan is only available for customers with FTTC, FTTP and HFC connection types. Other providers' NBN 100 plans are available to all, including FTTN connections. But, if you fall into one of these categories, you will only be paying AU$826.80 for your first 12 months, which is a standout for us. Total minimum cost: AU$68.90 | Total first year cost: AU$826.80 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,066.80

When it comes to discussing the best NBN 100 plans, the most common issue is speed, as most plans average 98.76Mbps out of the theoretical maximum of 100Mbps. Thankfully, Dodo advertises maximum download speeds of 100Mbps during the busy evening hours of 7pm to 11pm.

It's also worth pointing out that Dodo does have a "special offer" going on its NBN 100 plan at the same time as this discount. That offer costs AU$64.75p/m, however, this rate only lasts for six months instead of the full year. Plus, you'll end up saving AU$95.10 more if you choose the 12-month plan, which is a huge win in our books.

What's more, Dodo's plans don't typically come with a router, however, you can add an Essentials Modem for AU$8.90p/m or AU$99.90 upfront. This router is marketed as suitable for 1-2 bedroom houses or apartments, but you can also opt for the larger modem for AU$11.90p/m (or AU$129.90 upfront) instead.

