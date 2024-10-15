Is this real? You can buy this RTX 4060 gaming laptop for just $800 at Best Buy right now

Yikes. This is some deal. It’s not that common to see RTX 4060 gaming laptops for less than $1,000, so it feels like whoever is in charge of sales over at Best Buy woke up in a mighty good mood this week.

Right now, the MSI Cyborg 14 with RTX 4060 GPU is on sale for $800 at Best Buy . Normally it sells for $1,100, meaning that if you decide this is the right portable PC for you, you’ll be making a saving of $300. Now go out and treat yourself to some of the best Steam games with that cash you’ve just saved.

MSI Cyborg 14 (RTX 4060): was $1,100 now $800 @ Best Buy

This 14-inch laptop comes with Nvidia’s RTX 4060 GPU, an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Its IPS screen is Full HD (1920 x 1200) and it sports an impressive refresh rate of 144Hz. This excellent gaming laptop is currently on sale for $800 at Best Buy.

If you’re looking to tame the best PC games in 1080p with console-beating frame rates, the MSI Cyborg 14 has you covered. While the RTX 4060 may be the weakest card in Nvidia’s 40-Series stack, it’s still a very capable performer. Like its big brothers the RTX 4070, RTX 4080 and the top dog RTX 4090, it supports NVidia DLSS 3 (technically DLSS 3.7.20 after the latest update) and it’s capable of handling ray tracing in games that feature the demanding lighting method.

Onto the Cyborg 14’s processor, and MSI has chosen the Gen 13 Intel Core i7-13620H. The CPU has 10 cores with a base clock frequency of 2.4GHz and a boost frequency of 4.9GHz, which should come in handy for boosting performance in CPU-heavy games like the phenomenal Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty . 16GB of DDR5 RAM will also help steady your in-game frame rates.

While it would have been nice to see the MSI Cyborg 14 go with an OLED panel, its 14-inch IPS screen (1920 x 1200) does at least have an impressively speedy 144Hz refresh rate. That’s going to make games such as the blistering and brutal Doom Eternal (currently free on Prime Gaming) feel slick as heck. Appropriate, seeing as you’ll be slicing and dicing actual beasts from Hell as the iconic Doomslayer.

The only slightly disappointing element of the Cyborg is how little storage you get. That 512GB drive is going to fill up mighty fast, especially in an age where epic action-adventure titles like Horizon Forbidden West have an install size of 122.6 GB. Do yourself a favor and buy an external SSD to give yourself some breathing room.

Like I said up top, it’s rare to see an RTX 4060-powered laptop going for $800, so if you can afford it, I’d take Best Buy up on this deal. It may not be around for long.