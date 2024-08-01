Hurry! My favorite OLED gaming laptop just hit its lowest ever price at Best Buy

Well this is going to sting to write due to my bad timing. A few weeks back I paid the princely sum of £2,399 for the incredible Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) here in Great Britain. It’s easily the finest portable PC I’ve ever tested, and we currently rank it as the best gaming laptop you can currently buy. So of course it’s just received a big ol’ price drop in the States.

Right now, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 4070 GPU is on sale for $1,599 at Best Buy . Usually Asus’ amazing gaming laptop goes for $1,999, meaning you’re saving a massive $400 if you take the plunge on this brilliant discount. And if you have the cash to spare I can’t recommend this deal enough.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024): was $1,999 now $1,599 at Best Buy .

LOWEST PRICE! In our review, we heaped praise and an Editor’s Choice award on the latest G14, saying it “delivers the goods thanks to its thin design, powerful performance, gorgeous OLED display and excellent writing experience”. We rank it as the best gaming laptop you can buy today, and this particular RTX 4070 model, with an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU and 32GB of DDR5 RAM is going to absolutely slay your favorite PC games.

Away from my awful timing and the small issue of being on the wrong side of the Atlantic, I’m at least happy folks in the U.S. who love the best Steam games now have a chance to pick up this incredible machine at a heavily discounted price.

And pick it up they should.

With its Nvidia RTX 4070 portable GPU, AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU and 32GB of DDR5 RAM, you've got enough power to play some of the best PC games at 120 fps with a few settings tweaks. With so many modern titles now supporting Nvidia DLSS, AMD FSR 3.1 and Intel XeSS, hitting PS5 Slim-smashing frame rates is easier than ever on a powerful PC or gaming laptop thanks to AI-driven supersampling. Although I really do wish Asus' laptop had more storage, because that 1TB SSD fills up real fast once you start installing games on it.

The standout upgrade compared to the ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) is the 2024 model's new OLED display. And hot dang is it a thing of beauty. This 14-inch 2.8k (2880 x 1800) screen with a max refresh rate of 120Hz is a huge upgrade over its predecessor's (already stellar) mini-LED panel, as it can turn off every on-screen pixel to create perfect black levels.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco/FromSoftware)

This leads to stunning contrast performance, and games like Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree look simply stunning on the latest G14. Oh, and if you want to go above the 60 fps frame cap FromSoftware has placed on the game, you should definitely spend $7 on this essential Steam app that can triple frame rates in PC games. 'Lossless scaling' is an awesome piece of software, and I've played Elden Ring's recent DLC on my Zephyrus G14 at over 80 fps at max settings thanks to the cheap and clever upscaler.

Back to that display, though. Asus has knocked it out of the park with the most impressive gaming laptop it's ever made. During our tests, its OLED panel hit a punchy peak brightness of 391 nits, covering 114.4% of the SRGB gamut and measuring in at just 0.3 (lower is better) in our more demanding 0.3 Delta-E tests.

As much as I love its attractive white chassis and pleasingly snappy keyboard, my favorite feature of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is the fact it supports Nvidia G-Sync, which boosts frame rates while slaying screen-tearing stone dead. Alongside the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024), it's the first ever OLED gaming laptop to get G-Sync.

So if you're in the market for what I consider to be the most impressive gaming laptop there's ever been, and happen to have $1,500 stuffed down your sofa cushions, you should definitely take advantage of this sterling Best Buy deal.