Act fast! This killer RTX 4070 gaming laptop with OLED display is $350 off

If you're in the market for a premium gaming laptop, now's a great time to score a sweet deal on a big one from Best Buy.

That's because for a limited time the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop is on sale for $1,649 at Best Buy. That's $350 off the usual $2,000 asking price for this 16-inch gaming laptop, making this one of the best laptop deals I've seen this month on an OLED-equipped gaming machine.

That's right: in addition to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU and Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, this Zephyrus sports a 240Hz OLED display, ensuring it can make even the best PC games look great on the go.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop: was $1,999 now $1,649 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, Best Buy is knocking $350 off the price of this Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop. It packs a 16-inch (2560x1600) 240Hz OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, a discrete Nvidia RTX 4070 laptop GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TBB SSD for storage.

However, be prepared to only enjoy an hour or so of gaming when you're unplugged, because this gaming laptop doesn't offer the best battery life. In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 review we celebrated this laptop's beautiful screen and strong speakers, but the battery life left something to be desired.

When plugged in, however, this lovely laptop makes even demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty look good. While it can't match the raw horsepower of the best gaming laptops, this Zephyrus delivers a solid combo of strong performance and stunning good looks.

You get a nice complement of ports on this machine too, including HDMI 2.1, an SD card reader, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C and USB-A as well as a 3.5mm audio jack for gaming with headphones.

So if you need a great 16-inch gaming laptop with an OLED screen, don't miss this opportunity to snag one of the best at a great price!