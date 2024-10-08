Act fast! Amazon's knocking $500 off one of the best gaming laptops we've ever tested for Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event is in full swing, and during this 48-hour sales event we're doing our best to keep you appraised of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on offer so you can make smarter buying decisions and get more for less.

I've been skimming the sales and I've already spotted a great deal on a killer gaming laptop. Namely, the Alienware m18 R2 is just $2,299 @ Amazon, which is $500 off the usual asking price.

Alienware m18 R2: was $2,799 now $2,299 @ Amazon

This hefty gaming laptop is a beast thanks to its massive 18-inch QHD+ 165Hz display. Under the hood is enough horsepower to make games run great on that big screen thanks to the Intel Core i9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, 12GB of GDDR6 RAM and 1TB SSD for storage.

The Alienware m18 R2 is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy, especially if you prize a big screen and great performance. With its 18-inch screen and 9+ pound weight it's the definition of a desktop replacement laptop, but in return you get enough horsepower to play the best PC games at good to great framerates.

Specifically, this model on sale comes with a speedy Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 laptop GPU, 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. Plus, you get a copy of Windows 11 Home and 4 M.2 SSD slots that allow you to add up to 8TB of additional storage down the road.

In our Alienware m18 R2 review we called this Editor's Choice laptop "a true beast of a laptop in size, performance and price," so right now is a great time to buy one since you're getting a sizable $500 discount off the sticker price.

This is easily one of the better Prime Day gaming laptop deals I've seen so far, so if you've been eyeing one of these beefy Alienware gaming machines now's a great time to pull the trigger and save yourself a nice chunk of change.