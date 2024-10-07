Prime Day gaming laptop deals live — I love these 5 sales that are up to $700 off now

Historically, the best gaming laptops haven’t exactly been cheap. That’s why I’d normally suggest you wait until megaton sales events such as tomorrow’s Amazon Prime Day before you take the plunge on your next portable PC.

The latest Prime Day lasts until this Wednesday, yet you can already find a bunch of major U.S. retailers offering great discounts on gaming laptops, be it Amazon, Best Buy or Walmart. It means you don’t have to count the seconds until tomorrow arrives, as you can already take advantage of a fantastic deal on a new laptop today.

If you want to play the best Steam games at higher frame rates than either the PS5 or Xbox Series X can provide, you should definitely check out the Alienware x16 R2. My favorite deal, though? That has to be for the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17. Not only does it have Nvidia’s mighty RTX 4090 GPU, it’s also a huge $700 off at time of writing.

Prime Day gaming laptop deals

MSI GF63 Thin 15 (RTX 3050): was $799 now $641 @ Walmart

The MSI GF63 packs in some decent, if ageing components that makes the laptop a compelling prospect for gamers on a budget. Specs-wise, it squeezes a lot into its chunky chassis, including an Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU, a Gen 11 Intel Core i5-11400H CPU, 8GB of memory and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

Acer Nitro 16 (RTX 4060): was $1,299 now $1,184 @ Amazon

This sturdy 16-inch laptop is a respectable mid-range gaming laptop that packs a RTX 4060 GPU, an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS OctaCore CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Its IPS screen boasts a refresh rate of 144Hz.

Alienware x16 R2 (RTX 4070): was $2,699 now $,1999 @ Best Buy

The Alienware x16 R2 brings the power with its fearsome combo of the RTX 4070 GPU and Intel’s Core Ultra 9 CPU. Its whopping 32GB RAM is almost overkill for gaming, while it also has a 1TB SSD. This Alienware has a 2560 x 1600 screen resolution, with a rapid 240Hz refresh rate.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7 (RTX 4080): was $2,499 now $2,319 @ Amazon

A bit of a beast of a gaming laptop that brings the grunt to tame the best PC games thanks to its powerful RTX 4080 GPU, AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX and 32GB of RAM. It’s a shame storage is limited to 1TB but at least its native 2K screen resolution (2500 x 1600) will make your favorite PC titles super sharp.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 (RTX 4090): was $3,699 now $2,999 @ Best Buy

A monstrous gaming laptop when it comes to sheer brute force power. It houses the best mobile GPU in the world with the RTX 4090 and also AMD’s high-end Ryzen X3D CPU. You get 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage, too. Its 17.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) has a refresh rate of 240Hz.

There’s no question we’ll see a bunch more enticing gaming laptop deals over the next couple of Days when Prime Day is underway.

But if you want my two cents, I say why wait until then. If any of the six gaming laptops I’ve picked out above have grabbed your fancy, I say go for it.