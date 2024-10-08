9 Prime Day action camera deals — awesome savings on GoPro, DJI and more

Amazon's October Prime Day deals are kicking off, and there are plenty of savings to be had on action camera gear, including on the brand new GoPro Hero13 Black, which is currently $399 including accessories from GoPro.

As the photography editor here at Tom's Guide, I get to test out all of the best action cameras, and I'm always keeping an eye on prices. Admittedly, the action camera deals are a little soft this Prime Day versus the Amazon event earlier in the year and particularly versus the discounts we usually see around Black Friday later in the year. That's because both GoPro and DJI have just released their latest flagships, the GoPro Hero13 Black and DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro, and will likely want to keep prices high.

However, on top of the Hero13 Black bundle I mentioned above, there are some pretty decent savings to be had on older GoPro and DJI gear, with some discounts on Insta360 kit and accessories too! If you're in need of an action cam, this could be a great time to pick one up.

Here are the 9 Prime Day action camera deals I recommend. And stay locked to the Tom's Guide Prime Day deals live blog for continuous live coverage as the deals continue.

Prime Day action camera deals

GoPro Hero13 Black accessories bundle: $399 @ GoPro

[BRAND NEW MODEL] The very latest action camera from GoPro, the Hero13 Black is a 5.3K powerhouse. This camera was only released a few weeks ago, so naturally there isn't much discount to be had yet. However, for the standard price of the camera, GoPro is now throwing in an extra battery and an SD card (although it isn't clear what size). This is about as much as you're gonna get for the money with a flagship action camera this new, so it might be worth waiting a few weeks until Black Friday, when there might be more of a discount.

GoPro Hero12 Black bundle: was $449 now $299 @ Amazon

Thanks to the launch of a newer model, we're seeing reduced prices on the GoPro Hero12 Black. Currently, Amazon is offering the camera, plus two batteries, a travel pouch, grip and head mount for just $299. Now, the Amazon page says this is discounted from $449, but that's a little misleading (the page has only been live two months running up to Prime Day at the $449 price). I'd normally expect to see this bundle for around $350, nevertheless making this a good deal. I've spent a lot of time with this 5.3K action camera, and believe me, it's well worth the money.

Price check: was $360 now $310 @ B&H

DJI Osmo Action 4: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

Just like the Hero12 Black, the Osmo Action 4 is seeing some decent discounts thanks to being recently succeeded by the Osmo Action 5 Pro — that means there's never been a better time to pick up the outgoing model. In my DJI Osmo Action 4 review, I loved this camera's 4K video, great internal audio, professional recording features like D-Log recording, plus its ability to hook up to DJI mics wirelessly. The stabilization isn't quite GoPro or Insta360 good, but it'll still do the job, and for this price, I'd have no complaints.

Insta360 Go 3 (64GB): was $359 now $319 @ B&H

The tiny little Go 3 is designed for people who need a compact action camera above all else. The Go 3 shoots 2.7K footage and has a tiny thumb camera that can run independently from its square action pod, to be mounted on cap peaks or, well, wherever. In my Insta360 Go 3 review, I loved this dinky little camera, awarding it 4 stars, so it's well worth the investment, especially with this $40 discount.

Insta360 Ace Pro: was $349 now $329 @ Amazon

[LOWEST PRICE] Insta360's flagship action camera is currently just $329, which is its lowest ever price. Now, the $20 reduction from $349 may not sound like a huge discount, but when this camera launched last year, it was originally priced at $449, so this deal price represents a $120 drop in price in just under a year. In my Insta360 Ace Pro review, I loved the camera's recording features, stabilization and build quality, although I was slightly disappointed by its Leica optics given the steep $449 MSRP. At this deal price, though, the Ace Pro is a seriously good buy!

Insta360 Go 3S (64GB): was $399 now $379 @ Amazon

What could be even better than the Insta360 Go 3 I covered above? What about the same camera but with 4K?! Well, that describes the Go 3S precisely. I loved this camera in my Insta360 Go 3S review: it takes everything that was great about the Go 3 and simply makes it better. Lovely 4K video, ultimate portability, and now on sale! What more could you want?

Insta360 Go 3S (128GB): was $429 now $404 @ Amazon

Also on sale is the 128GB model of the Go 3S. 4K video files aren't small, so in my opinion, the extra internal storage is well deserving of the extra spend: the Go 3S has no card slot, so it isn't like you can just buy the cheaper model and whack in a cheap SD card.

Prime Day action camera accessory deals

Samsung Evo 1TB microSD: was $109 now $79 @ Amazon

[LOWEST PRICE] If you're shooting 4K, file sizes are big enough. But what about 5.3K video with the GoPro Hero13 Black? What about 8K video with the Insta360 Ace Pro? It goes without saying that you'll need a lot of storage. Currently, you can get this 1TB Samsung Evo microSD card for $30, which is the lowest price we've seen it, and as it's from Samsung, you can rest assured it'll be a reliable card.