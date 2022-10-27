Best gifts for new homeowners 2022

If your family member or friend has just moved into their dream home (or rental), the holiday season is the perfect time to find the ideal housewarming gift.

Not only can a gift for one's home be a practical gesture, but it can also make a lovely addition to their new home. However, finding the best gift for new homeowners can often be tricky if you don’t know where to start. Luckily, we’ve pulled together a great selection ranging from coffee makers and food mixers to gardening essentials.

So, if you want some great ideas, we’ve rounded up the best gifts for homeowners to suit all homes and budgets.

Braun coffee maker (Image credit: Amazon)

Every new homeowner needs to own one of the best coffee makers , and this Braun Brew sense is our top pick. While some of the best performing coffee makers can run you close to $300 / £300, the Brew Sense offers all of the features you need at just under $100. Equipped with a PureFlavor Brewing system and strength selector, you can customize between regular or bold flavors to suit your tastes. With its sleek design, it has a large, LED display, and is super easy to use with just a touch of a button. We also loved the additional extra features that we don't usually see in this price bracket, like the charcoal water filter and permanent gold-tone filter. What’s more, the 12-cup carafe is sufficient to meet the daily requirements of coffee lovers.

iLife robot vacuum (Image credit: Amazon)

Moving homes can involve a lot of cleaning, so why not let a robot vacuum do all the hard work? This iLife V3 Pro Robot Vacuum is high on our best robot vacuum guide, so you can expect great performance at a low price. In fact, in our tests, the V3s Pro consistently outperformed other robot vacuums that cost three times as much.

It can quickly tackle carpets, hard floors, and if your homeowners have pets, it is powerful enough to remove pet hair in no time. While it can’t be controlled from your smartphone, you’ll need to use the included remote control to turn it on or schedule cleaning. It has a run-time of up to 140 minutes, a one-touch ‘clean’ button, and it automatically charges at the dock, so you’ll never have to lift a finger.

Philips smart bulbs (Image credit: Amazon)

The best smart light bulbs can instantly transform a space, and set the mood for new homeowners. These Philips Hue’s White and Color Ambiance Kit are one of our top favorites, and includes your choice of two or four dimmable colored bulbs plus a hub.

Create the mood with 16 million colors, and set timers and routines to automate your entire system. What’s more, if you have the Hue Hub, you can control up to 50 smart lights throughout your home (even outdoor), all with the touch of a button on your smartphone or device. We love the performance and ease of use of these smart light bulbs, which will set the mood for any homeowner.

Felco shears (Image credit: Amazon)

If you’re buying a gift for someone who has ‘green fingers’, they’ll need one of the best pruning shears to keep their backyard in shape. The Felco 32 was the best anvil pruner we tested, as well as being well-engineered to get the toughest, gardening tasks done. Designed to be heavy-duty, the hardened steel blade, metal anvil and wide grip smoothly cut through 1-inch thick sticks of dead wood and performed consistently well with a wide assortment of sticks and branches.

What’s more, it’s easy to use with an intuitive thumb lock, and easily adjustable hinge mechanism to make gardening a breeze. A great pruner for anyone doing moderate to heavy lawn and garden work.

Lepower Metal Desk Lamp (Image credit: Amazon)

Be it working from home, reading or sorting through paperwork, having one of the best desk lamps can make all the difference. The LePower Desk Lamp was one of our top rated lamps at just under $25. You simply tap touch to turn the lamp on or off, and choose from three dimmable color modes, and five adjustable brightness levels to suit every task.

Plus, its handy, flexible arm will cover nearly every lighting angle you need. Best of all, its sleek, matte appearance has a contemporary style to suit any home office or desk.

Fellow Stagg Gooseneck Kettle (Image credit: Fellow Stagg)

If you want to impress tea or coffee lovers with a unique kettle, the Fellow Stagg EKG Gooseneck Kettle is one of the best electric kettles around. This pour-over kettle has a 0.9 liter boiling capacity and is highly rated for its precision pouring, thanks to its gooseneck spout. The LCD display shows the real-time temperature of the water inside, and you can set it to heat the water to any temperature between 135 – 212 F. What’s more, it has a stylish, stainless steel design, and comes in four color options including matte black and copper. This makes it the ideal electric kettle for those who appreciate a good brew.

KitchenAid espresso machine in kitchen (Image credit: Amazon)

For coffee aficionados, you can’t go wrong with one of the best espresso machines , and this KitchenAid Espresso Machine makes the ideal gift. It comes with a 14-liter capacity, and is packed with impressive features to make the perfect cup without fuss. It’s the first domestic machine to have a dual smart temperature sensor so you’ll have the right brewing temperature each time. Plus, it comes with a dosage selector, cup warmer on top, and the automatic milk frother attachment will make barista-style lattes and cappuccinos. KitchenAid is known for its eye-catching, retro design, and this espresso machine comes in seven colors to suit any home. This will make an impressive gift to rival any local coffee shop.

Gardening gloves (Image credit: Amazon)

Whether you’re doing gardening work or simply learning how to prune roses , the best gardening gloves will come in handy. The G & F Products Florist Pro Rose gardening long sleeve gloves are heavy-duty, and rated highly on our guide. With long sleeves, reinforced fingertips and padded palm pads, this offers full protection from sharp thorns and branches. In addition, this makes it easier to use garden tools safely. Made from a breathable mesh, this also makes them ideal for both warm and colder weather use. A great housewarming gift for keen gardening enthusiasts.

Ring solar floodlight (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Home security is vital for every new homeowner, and the Ring Solar Floodlight will provide the ideal light for pathways, drives and backyards. Not only will this illuminate the space, but will deter intruders. As one of the best solar lights , this floodlight shines 1200 lumens of light when motion is detected — which is bright enough to light up large spaces. In addition, it’s easy to set- up and Alexa-enabled once it’s connected to a Ring Bridge or compatible Echo Device.

You can customize your settings, set schedules, and get notifications all from your smart device. What’s more, if you have other Ring Smart Lights around the home, you can group them all together through the Ring app, which is always handy. A practical gift for every new homeowner.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe upright vacuum cleaner (Image credit: Amazon)

If you’ve just moved into a new home, the best vacuum cleaners will guarantee spotless floors each time. The Shark Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum has been a firm favorite for its consistent, cleaning performance and versatility. This is mainly due to its handy ‘Lift Away’ detachable cylinder that transforms into a hand-held, to easily tackle stairs and furniture. Boasting a powerful pick-up, especially for pet hair, it’s surprisingly lightweight and easy to manoeuvre around furniture.

It’s also very simple to use, and you can switch between cleaning deep carpets to smooth, hardwood floors in no time. This impressive upright vacuum cleaner will make cleaning less of a chore for homeowners.