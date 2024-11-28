You can't Beat(s) this! Apple's best Bluetooth speaker just dropped to its lowest-ever price

One of the biggest surprises of the year was the new Beats Pill. It just kind of... arrived, hanging from the fingers of sportsmen like Lebron James and Daniel Ricciardo. Now you can pick up Beats' latest Bluetooth speaker at the new lowest price in the Black Friday sales.

The Beats Pill is $99 at Amazon, with a $50 discount. That's the biggest discount we've seen, and makes the speaker more affordable than ever.

Beats Pill: was $149 now $99 at Amazon Beats' rounded oblong speaker has a new lowest price. This is one of the first discounts the speaker has seen this year, for a very solid Bluetooth speaker deal. The Beats Pill is a solid little Bluetooth speaker, and in our hands-on, we enjoyed the solid sound and excellent battery life.

The Beats Pill is perhaps one of the most recognizable Bluetooth speakers around. This model brought the Pill back into the limelight, refreshing the design after a few pill-less years. The new speaker packs in IP67 water and dust resistance so that you can use it wherever you like, and there's the now signature lanyard that made it so easy for Mr. James, the Basketball man, to hang it from his finger when coming out of practice.

It's not a massive speaker, so its 24 hour battery life is a very nice surprise. Generally larger speakers break the 20-hour mark, so it's nice that a medium speaker lasts so long. It sounds good too, although the soundstage is pretty limited. You can connect two together for stereo playback, so that'll fix the soundstage issue — while costing you twice as much.

It's the look of the speaker that's likely drawn you in to it though. And it does look pretty funky, thanks to its solid color finish and elongated oval design. It only sits one way, unlike some Bluetooth speakers, but its slim shape means it'll fit on more shelves. In front of books, for example.

This is just one of many epic deals you can get your hands on this Black Friday — if you're after a new pair of headphones, make sure you check out my Black Friday headphones live blog to find a great deal on some cans.