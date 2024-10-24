I use these wireless earbuds every day — and they're just $19 in this early Black Friday Amazon deal

I found myself in need of a new pair of cheap wireless earbuds back in July when my last set died and I ended up grabbing the Anker Soundcore P20i during the first Prime Day event... and they've been my go-to earbuds ever since.

Right now, the Anker Soundcore P20i wireless earbuds are just $19 at Amazon, which is an impressive 50% off. I haven't got a single bad thing to say about my pair, and I've been using them every day since they showed up on my doorstep.

Anker Soundcore P20i Wireless Earbuds: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

The Anker Soundcore P20i true wireless earbuds boast 10mm drivers to deliver powerful sound and have up to 10 hours of battery life, with a convenient charging case that ups the total lifespan to 30 hours. The blue, black and white models are all $19 each, but other colorways (Light Blue & Pink) are available at a slightly higher price of $24

This is the same price the Anker Soundcore P20i earbuds were during Prime Day, meaning you're getting a new pair of headphones that'll give you a full day's worth of usage without breaking the bank. And, like I said, I've got nothing but good things to say about this budget buy.

While I'm not a bonafide audio expert, I have zero complaints when it comes to the sound quality. I've used these to listen to music on Spotify, podcasts, or even the occasional audiobook. Voices sound crisp and clear, and Anker claims they boast boosted bass so you can get properly immersed in your favorites tunes.

Connecting them via Bluetooth to my Google Pixel 6a when I got the earbuds out of the box for the first time was a breeze. They're lightweight and comfortable enough to wear for long stretches, and they have the battery power to match.

Plus, there's also the option to use the Soundcore app to customize your listening experience, choosing from one of 22 presets. And if you've ever lived through the unfortunate experience of losing one of a pair of earbuds, the Soundcore app also lets you use "Find My Earbuds," which makes your missing device emit a noise so you can track it down.

Not sold on the Anker Soundcore P20i earbuds? Well, if you're in the market for a more substantial upgrade, be sure to look through our best wireless earbuds buying guide for a breakdown of all the best sets on the market. And if you're shopping for new devices, be sure to check out our Amazon promo codes page.