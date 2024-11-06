You can save $100 on Sennheiser's flagship noise-canceling headphones, and enjoy 60 hours of listening right now

We've all been there. You're on the way to work, and you were in a rush the night before. You forgot to charge your headphones, and as you slip them on your head to make your journey more bearable, you hear a dreaded audio notification: "Battery level low. Please charge headset."

You try with little luck to turn off every setting possible to eke as much battery life out of your wireless audio companions. Yet they succumb. Somewhere between work and home, the 'power off' chime plays, and your headset powers down leaving you to deal with your commute ANC and music-less.

It needn't be that way — if you find yourself in need of more battery life regularly, then something like the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a great over-ear headphone option. Boasting 60 hours of battery life, they are some of the longest-lasting headphones around. And at the moment, you'll find the Momentum 4 with $100 off at Amazon.

Sennheiser Momentum 4: was $379 now $279 @ Amazon

With 60 hours of battery life on tap with the ANC turned on, the Momentum 4 are some of the longest-lasting headphones you can buy. This isn't quite their lowest-ever price, but $100 off is still a very solid saving on some of our favorite noise-canceling headphones.

There's more than just the epic battery life to love about the Momentum 4 as well. Thanks to Sennheisers many, many years of making premium audio gear, the Momentum 4 feature a very pleasing sound signature. They're warm, yes, but they're more detailed than a lot of the competition. That means you'll more of the subtle parts of your tracks.

The ANC is very good as well, blocking out loads of noise. It's a massive bonus that the ANC doesn't tank the battery life as well, as the 60 hours sticks around no matter what feature you turn on or off. And you can enjoy the headphones for all 60 hours without any comfort worries either, with the large and soft earpads providing comfort for hours on end.

There are other options that have managed to take the fight to the Momentum 4 in battery life, like the brand-new Marshall Monitor III. These are still some of the best noise-canceling headphones though, and this deal makes them an excellent buy before Black Friday has even fully set in.