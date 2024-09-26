The AirPods 4 have only just been released — but you can already save $10

The AirPods 4 became available to purchase mere days ago, but you can already bag a pair from Amazon with a $10 saving. It's not the biggest saving around, but it makes picking them up a little bit cheaper than it would be buying them full price.

The only place we've spotted the deal so far is Amazon, and it's on both the cheaper, non-ANC model, and the more expensive ANC-equipped version. So it doesn't matter which AirPods you'd like to get your hands on.

Missing the silicon ear tips of their AirPods Pro 2 cousins, you'd expect the AirPods 4 to be far less effective at blocking noise. They certainly aren't as good at keeping the outside world on the outside of your head while you're on your commute to work. But they still manage a solid job of keeping distracting noises out when you don't want to be disturbed.

Sound-wise they're similar to the AirPods before them, although there is some more bass this time around. It's the fit and comfort that's been changed the most, however, with their new shape staying in the ear much better than the looser older AirPods 3 and AirPods 2.

There are more updates to the case as well. If you opt for the ANC model, you get interior speakers for Find My functionality, and a wireless charging coil to make juicing them up a little speedier. Both models get a USB-C port on the bottom to bring them up to speed with the rest of the Apple stable. You'll also spot that the little pairing button on the back has been removed, in favor of a capacitive touch surface on the front of the case for simpler pairing with non-Apple devices.

The AirPods 4 already made their way onto our list of the best noise-canceling earbuds thanks to the open fit, and we reckon you'll love their more comfortable fit.