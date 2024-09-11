Hurry! Save $180 on Beats Studio3 with their new lowest price ever

Beats has had a boost over the last year or so, with the launch of the likes of the Beats Studio Pro headphones, and the latest Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker. That's not forgetting the brand's impressive legacy, of course, with a long line of products that look and sound great.

One such pair of headphones from the brand's past is the Studio3, and while you can't get them from the Apple Store, you can still grab a pair from Amazon and other retailers. You might think that their age makes them a less desirable buy, and while at full price we'd agree, there is currently $180 off at Amazon for an incredible deal that chops more than half price off.

Beats Studio3: was $349 now $169 @ Amazon

While you definitely shouldn't pay full price for the aging Studio3, this is an absolute bargain with a monster $180 discount. Be careful with your colors, however, there are some which aren't as reduced as others.

If you're expecting audiophile-grade sound from the Beats Studio3 then you should probably look elsewhere — you're looking at a pair of headphones designed to give you all of the bass, all of the time. They sound big, they sound chunky, and though they're anything but subtle, they're also a lot of fun.

The carrying case that comes in the box is a great way of protecting them and keeping them in tip-top condition, and the earpads are comfortable enough to wear them for long periods of time. Of course, the best thing about the Studio3 is the way that they look, with their cool, fashionable exterior.

At this price, they're a great option if you're looking for a pair of the best noise-canceling headphones but don't want to spend loads on a pair from the likes of Sony or Bose. Don't delay either — we can't imagine they're going to stick around for long at this price.